Company: Moxa

Product: EDF-G1002-BP

Description: The Moxa EDF-G1002-BP Series is a line of 2-port Gigabit LAN firewalls designed specifically to safeguard mission-critical OT assets. These industrial-grade firewalls streamline the protection of legacy devices with features like Bump-in-the-Wire installation and transparent mode operation. They dynamically detect and prevent malicious activity using advanced Intrusion Prevention (IPS) and Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), with modes for monitoring and actively protecting against threats.