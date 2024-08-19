Company: Moxa
Product: EDF-G1002-BP
Description: The Moxa EDF-G1002-BP Series is a line of 2-port Gigabit LAN firewalls designed specifically to safeguard mission-critical OT assets. These industrial-grade firewalls streamline the protection of legacy devices with features like Bump-in-the-Wire installation and transparent mode operation. They dynamically detect and prevent malicious activity using advanced Intrusion Prevention (IPS) and Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS), with modes for monitoring and actively protecting against threats.
- Rapid deployment: 30-second boot time and easy installation without IP subnet reconfiguration
- Uptime-focused: Software-configurable LAN bypass and secure boot prevent service interruptions
- Robust: Engineered to withstand extreme temperatures and physical stresses, certified for railway use cases
- Centralized management: Integration with Moxa MXsecurity platform for unified security monitoring