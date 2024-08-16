A prominent Midwestern mechanical contractor is expanding into Phoenix. Tweet Garot, headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, has announced the opening of a permanent office in Phoenix, marking a significant expansion of its operations outside its traditional Midwest base.

The company, which employs around 800 people across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, has made a name for itself through its work on major projects in the region. Its decision to put down roots in Phoenix follows the successful completion of a sizable project in the area, signaling its commitment to growing its presence in the Southwest. The SMACNA MEP Innovator of the Year for 2024 works at Tweet Garot.

Leading the charge in Phoenix will be Brian Smith, an industry veteran and former owner of Mechanical, Inc., a company acquired by Tweet Garot in 2020. Smith believes the demand for Tweet Garot's services is strong in the region, and he sees the permanent office as a way to build on the company's existing successes and provide top-tier support to clients across the Southwest.

"Establishing a permanent office allows us to build upon our successes here and provide exceptional support to our clients throughout the Southwest," Smith said in a statement.

Smith's appointment has earned the confidence of Tweet Garot's CEO, Christopher Howald, who praised his leadership and expertise.

"Brian Smith is an invaluable asset to our company, and I have great faith in his leadership and expertise," Howald said. "His understanding of the mechanical contracting industry and his proven track record of success make him the right person to head our new office. I am confident that under Brian's guidance, our team will thrive in the Phoenix market."

The Phoenix office will offer a comprehensive suite of mechanical contracting services, ranging from HVAC, plumbing, and piping installations to maintenance and repair work. With a team of skilled MEP professionals, Tweet Garot is poised to become a go-to partner for commercial, industrial, and institutional clients in the Phoenix area.

The move into Phoenix is part of Tweet Garot's broader strategy to expand its footprint into growing markets outside of the Midwest. Kipp Sturdivant, VP of Project Construction, played an instrumental role in establishing the new office.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to establish ourselves in this market, and we are excited to continue growing our presence nationally," Sturdivant concluded. "Our team is dedicated to delivering the same level of excellence and professionalism that has earned us such a strong reputation throughout the Midwest."