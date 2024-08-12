The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) has selected Johnson Controls to modernize its facilities across the state. The comprehensive overhaul is designed to enhance security, increase efficiency and create safer environments for staff and inmates.

The DCR manages 15 facilities, housing over 4,500 inmates and employing nearly 1,500 corrections officers. The existing security systems were outdated and lacked integration, presenting challenges in incident response and daily operations. After a competitive bidding process, Johnson Controls was chosen for its proven track record in similar corrections environments and its ability to provide a customized, integrated security solution.

"We were impressed by Johnson Controls' experience in the corrections field and their understanding of our unique challenges," said Senior Deputy Commissioner Mike Coleman. "Their customized solution will greatly enhance our abilities to respond quickly and effectively to any situation, improving the safety of our staff and inmates."

The Johnson Controls team will design and install an integrated security management system, uniting video surveillance, access control, alarms and visitor management under one platform. This will provide real-time visibility across all facilities, enabling swift incident response and informed decision-making.

"The upgraded surveillance cameras will offer higher resolution and wider coverage, reducing blind spots and increasing situational awareness," explained Deputy Director Jerry Hazelton. "The centralized command center will allow our staff to monitor the facilities more effectively and respond immediately to any security breaches or incidents."

The access control system will feature biometric identification and anti-passback protocols to strictly regulate movement within the facilities. This will prevent unauthorized access and reduce the risk of contraband entering the facilities.

"The new system will greatly reduce the manual monitoring that our staff currently conducts, allowing them to focus on rehabilitation programs and providing support to the inmate population," Coleman said. "By creating a safer environment, we can better deliver on our mission of reducing recidivism and preparing inmates for successful reintegration into their communities."

The project also includes comprehensive training for DCR staff to ensure a smooth transition and maximize the benefits of the new technology.

"We are proud to assist the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in their mission to create safer, more efficient facilities," said Renae Leary, vice president, Johnson Controls. "Our integrated security solution will provide real-time insights and enhanced situational awareness, allowing staff to respond swiftly and effectively to any situation."

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months. Johnson Controls will provide ongoing maintenance and support to ensure the system remains optimized and secure.

With this transformative investment, the West Virginia DCR is at the forefront of corrections facility modernization, setting a new standard for safety, efficiency and rehabilitation-focused operations.