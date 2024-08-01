The testing, adjusting, and balancing (TAB) industry converged in St. Louis recently for the International Certification Board/Testing, Adjusting and Balancing Bureau (ICB/TABB) Conference. The event, held from April 29 to May 2, brought together members, contractors, and other professionals for a mix of education, business development, and networking.

The conference featured dual tracks, allowing attendees to choose between educational sessions and business-focused content. The educational track offered opportunities to renew or earn new industry certifications, including specialized courses in areas like indoor air quality, fire smoke damper systems, and commissioning and smoke control.

On the business side, attendees heard from industry leaders and learned about the latest trends and technologies. A particular emphasis was placed on emerging opportunities for TAB professionals, such as duct cleaning and ventilation verification.

HALL OF FAME: Flanked by previous Hall of Fame inductees, Matt Sano, owner of Fisher Balancing, receives his plaque during his induction into the ICB/TABB Hall of Fame. Images courtesy of ICB-TABB conference

One of the highlights of the conference was the induction of Matt Sano, owner of Fisher Balancing, into the TABB Hall of Fame. Sano, a member of SMART Local 19 in Philadelphia, is the 21st inductee and the third from his local to receive the honor.

"I was very surprised. I can tell you I don’t seek recognition. When my peers talked about this award, I wasn’t concerned about it. My first response was I guess they ran out of people," Sano joked about the unexpected honor.

The conference also featured a keynote address from Sean McGovern of The Joint Commission, who discussed TAB requirements in hospitals and how contractors can meet these critical standards. Other speakers included representatives from ASHRAE, IAPMO, NFPA, and SMART, who provided updates on codes, standards, and best practices.

VENDORS: A representative from Belimo showcases products at the ICB/TABB vendor fair.

Alice Yates, director of government affairs for ASHRAE, summed up the general mission of the industry when she said, "We exist to serve humanity." Several speakers emphasized the importance of getting involved and staying engaged in industry issues. "You have to be at the table, or you’ll be on the menu," Randy Young, SMART codes and standards representative, added.

Dr. Mark Modera presented the latest research and technological advancements in HVAC, while Kathleen Owen delved into the complex world of air filtration standards and practices. Gina Medel and Alex Miranda of Penn Air Group introduced attendees to the business opportunities in duct cleaning, highlighting strategies and best practices for this often-overlooked service.

"The idea is to consistently provide ideas to help contractors be successful, whether it’s fire life safety, ventilation verification and indoor air quality or duct cleaning," said Lisa Davis, NEMI administrator. "You never know when a contractor is going to hear something that boosts their business."

The conference also included one of the largest vendor fairs in recent years, with leading manufacturers showcasing the latest tools and technologies. Attendees had the chance to see demonstrations and learn about innovations firsthand. For the Weickert Industries crew in attendance, seeing the new technology was a major highlight.

SMOKE: Instructors at Local 36 use theatrical smoke to demonstrate smoke control systems.

"On a personal level, seeing some of the new technology and tools was the best part," said Meghan Frederickson, balancer. Stephen Weickert, owner, noted, "This year was great, and they put together a bunch of good presenters. It was cool to see how [ventilation verification] works, and it was inspirational to get that energy to move forward."

"It’s amazing how innovative the industry is," added Clement Bailey, TAB senior technician. "(This conference) has the forward thinking I’m talking about."

Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors’ National Association (SMACNA) CEO Aaron Hilger discussed the more than 200 megaprojects in the United States and more than 100 in Canada in different stages of development. "They will all need to be balanced," Davis noted. "Thinking outside of the box will be of worth as we see some of those challenges ahead of us as we grow. I’m really stoked about the next five, 10 years. I think we will continue to raise the bar and set the standard."

ITI: Tammy Meyen, recruitment and retention specialist with the International Training Institute, invites an attendee up for a demonstration.

For many attendees, the networking opportunities were just as valuable as the educational content. "I just knew there would be some pretty key players in TAB here, and it would be a good opportunity to connect with those people," said Sheena Jones, a fourth-year apprentice at Local 36 who attended the Fire Smoke Damper Supervisor course. "And who can say no to another certification?"

The event concluded with a message of optimism and inspiration from Davis. "I'm filled with deep gratitude and inspiration for this conference, for all of you, for this industry. I hope you are able to take some kernel of it home with you."

The ICB/TABB Conference demonstrated the TAB industry's dedication to education, innovation, and collaboration. As attendees return to their work, they bring with them new knowledge, certifications, and inspiration to take their businesses to the next level. To learn more, check out a recent story in SNIPS NEWS about how Penn Air dove-tails testing and balancing with duct cleaning in their business model.