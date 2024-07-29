Trinity Consultants, a well-known environmental consulting firm, has acquired OTTO, a company specializing in building analytics and automated functional testing for new construction projects. The deal bolsters Trinity's position in the building commissioning market through its CxAlloy commissioning management software.

OTTO's platform integrates building analytics data during new construction, enhancing commissioning services with automated testing, trend analysis, and fault detection. Jacob Terry, CxAlloy's director of product development, praised OTTO's technology and foresaw a collaboration. "Combining OTTO's automated testing with CxAlloy's ease-of-use and reporting will raise the bar for commissioning software," he said.

CxAlloy will support OTTO's offerings while developing a next-generation version as an integrated component. OTTO's leadership, including Founder Derek McGarry, will continue to lead OTTO within CxAlloy. "Connected commissioning is the future," McGarry said. "We cannot imagine a better partner to grow OTTO's capabilities."

The acquisition reflects a trend of consolidation in the building technology sector. As the construction industry increasingly adopts data-driven approaches, companies like Trinity are expanding their portfolios to provide more comprehensive solutions.

Trinity Consultants offers services and solutions in the built environment, EHS regulatory compliance, life sciences, and water and ecology markets. CxAlloy provides commissioning management software for design and construction projects. OTTO offers a platform and services for commissioning, energy management, and controls professionals to access building analytics for new construction and existing projects.