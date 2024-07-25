Product Name: HEPA Filtration Paks

Description: Hemco Corporation's HEPA Filtration Paks are designed to effectively collect particulate contaminants from exhaust air streams. These units boast a 99.999% efficiency rate at removing particles sized .3 micron and larger. The filter pack housing features a convenient design with a hinged access door, gaskets, and spring latches to facilitate easy filter changes. Inlet and outlet plenums with duct connection collars are included for seamless integration. For enhanced air purification, the HEPA filter pack can be paired with a carbon filter pack to eliminate chemical fumes and odors. Hemco recommends monitoring airflow differential across the filter with a minihelic or magnehelic gauge to determine optimal filter replacement times. A backup replacement filter is also suggested for uninterrupted operation.

Key Features:

High-efficiency HEPA filtration (99.999% at .3 micron)

Convenient filter change design

Compatible with carbon filter packs for broader contaminant removal

Includes plenums and collars for easy duct connection

Pressure gauges recommended for monitoring filter condition

Where to Buy: Visit Hemco's website. Or call 816-796-2900 for more information and to place an order.

About the Company: Hemco Corporation is a leading manufacturer of laboratory equipment and ventilation products. Their HEPA Filtration Paks provide a reliable solution for capturing particulate contaminants in exhaust air streams, supporting cleaner and healthier environments in various settings.