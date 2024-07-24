The U.S. Department of Energy's Smarter Small Buildings Campaign is spotlighting three organizations for their innovative approaches to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) controls in small to medium-sized commercial buildings. LUSH, Sheetz, and Bakersfield College will be recognized in a public webinar on July 30 for their efforts to improve energy efficiency and occupant comfort through advanced HVAC control practices.

The Smarter Small Buildings Campaign, sponsored by the DOE, aims to connect small building operators with technical expertise to optimize their HVAC systems and reduce energy costs by 10-20%. The campaign partners with industry stakeholders, including technology vendors, HVAC contractors, and utilities, to promote the adoption of improved controls in small commercial buildings.

LUSH, the cosmetics retailer, will be honored in the Best Practice - Operations and Maintenance category for developing a comprehensive occupant-centered O&M plan for their HVAC systems. Sheetz, the convenience store chain, is being recognized for Innovation for its unique use of alarms and sensors to dynamically manage loads. Bakersfield College, a public community college in California, will receive an award for Energy Justice, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for incorporating JDEI practices into its HVAC control upgrades.

The campaign offers recognition across six categories for building owners and partners who have successfully implemented HVAC control projects in existing buildings, new construction, and projects that advance energy justice, diversity, equity, and inclusion. Building managers and HVAC industry vendors can learn more about the campaign and how to participate on the Smarter Small Buildings website.

"By recognizing these outstanding examples, we hope to inspire more small building owners and managers to explore the opportunities for energy savings and improved occupant comfort through advanced HVAC controls," said a DOE spokesperson. "The Smarter Small Buildings Campaign is all about providing the technical resources and support small buildings need to achieve their energy efficiency goals."

The DOE's Building Technologies Office sponsors the Smarter Small Buildings Campaign as part of its mission to reduce energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions from the built environment. Small commercial buildings, which include retail stores, restaurants, offices, and community colleges, represent a significant portion of the building stock and energy use in the United States.

The July 30 webinar, part of the Better Buildings summer webinar series, is open to the public and will feature presentations from the recognized organizations, as well as insights from DOE and campaign partners. Registration is free.