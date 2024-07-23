



A recently introduced exterior ductwork system is promising to offer enhanced durability and performance for HVAC installations. The Tuff Duct system, manufactured by Hranec Mechanical Contractors, features a G60 galvanized steel outer shell precoated with a Sherwin Williams XL baked-on finish. According to the company, this finish will maintain its integrity for 40 years and resist chalking or fading for 30 years.

The system is pre-insulated and pre-fabricated, with an internal lining of rigid board Phenolic Insulation from Kingspan. This insulation reportedly provides double the R-Value of standard fiberglass insulation, with available R-Values ranging from R6 to R24. The pre-fabrication process includes the formation of 4-bolt flanges for quick field connections. Custom fabrication options, such as taps, register box cutouts, and accommodations for sensors or economizers, are also available.

A key feature of the Tuff Duct system is the patent-pending "Tuff Cap" connection cover assembly. This consists of a straight cap with a gasketed flange and four corner pieces for a waterproof seal. The high-impact, UV-stabilized PVC material is designed to be easy to install and reduce field labor. The company claims that the Tuff Duct system will cost 20% less than competing products.

The system is manufactured by union journeymen using state-of-the-art equipment. Due to growing demand, Hranec Mechanical Contractors has expanded its manufacturing facilities with a new 200,000 square foot plant dedicated primarily to Tuff Duct production.

As with any new product, industry professionals will be interested in seeing how the Tuff Duct system performs in real-world installations over time. Its durability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness claims will be important factors in its adoption.