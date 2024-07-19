As regulatory bodies worldwide tighten standards for ambient air quality, the need for precise, continuous monitoring of particulate matter has never been more pressing. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a provider of scientific instrumentation, has responded to this demand with the launch of two advanced air quality monitors: the Thermo Scientific 5014iQ Beta Attenuation Monitor and the Thermo Scientific 5030iQ SHARP Monitor.

The 5014iQ and 5030iQ represent a significant leap forward in ambient air monitoring technology. Both models utilize proven beta attenuation methods to deliver accurate measurements of particulate mass concentrations. The 5030iQ takes this a step further by integrating light scattering nephelometry, enabling rapid, high-resolution readings that are synchronized with the beta attenuation data for unparalleled accuracy.

These monitors have already gained approvals from both the Chinese Certification Center for Environmental Protection (CCEP) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), with TÜV testing currently in progress. This underscores their potential to meet the stringent demands of ambient air monitoring for environmental research, public health policy, and air quality management.

What sets the 5014iQ and 5030iQ apart is their focus on usability and reliability. Designed with the end-user in mind, they feature intuitive interfaces, front door access, and automatic filter tape advancement to minimize manual maintenance. Built to withstand diverse environmental conditions, these monitors are built for continuous operation.