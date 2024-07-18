When it comes to residential flue gas venting for gas-fired water heaters, furnaces, and boilers, safety, reliability, and ease of use are essential.
That's why Ipex engineered the System 1738 PVC Product Line to meet the stringent UL 1738 standard, with the specific needs of residential plumbers and homeowners in mind. Precision-crafted pipes, fittings, termination kits, and cement ensure optimal performance and peace of mind for homes.
Key Benefits:
- Certified to UL 1738: Meets requirements for residential gas-burning appliances, categories l and lV.
- High Temperature Resistance: Withstands flue gas temperatures up to 149˚F.
- UV Resistant: Durable PVC construction resists degradation from sunlight exposure, ensuring long-lasting performance.
- Easy Identification: Clear markings indicate material type, application, and temperature rating for simplified installation.
- Reliable Connections: Durable solvent welding joints and UL GREENGUARD Gold-certified cement and primers.
- Homeowner Approved: Engineered for ease of use, saving you time and effort on residential projects.