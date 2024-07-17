In a move aimed at curbing energy consumption and carbon emissions, Danfoss has launched two new compressor lines tailored to the North American market. The releases come as the global push to adopt cleaner heating solutions gains momentum.

The compressor rollout includes the Bock HGX56 CO2 T, a 6-cylinder semi-hermetic reciprocating compressor designed for large-capacity industrial heat pumps. It achieves water temperatures up to 90°C/194°F, offering a more efficient alternative to ammonia and synthetic refrigerants. The HGX56 CO2 T is poised to reduce costs, system complexity, and the number of compressors needed for large industrial heat pumps, refrigeration, and district heating systems.

Additionally, Danfoss has introduced the PSH scroll compressor. This new range is ideal for North American reversible rooftop units and hydronic heat pump systems with higher discharge gas temperature limits. Featuring liquid, vapor, and wet injection, the PSH scroll comes with a full package of qualified components to manage the injection and delivers year-round comfort with a water-supply temperature of up to 65°C/149°F. The versatile PSH scroll range is optimized for new-generation systems transitioning to lower GWP options like R454B.

Heating and cooling currently account for half of the world's final energy consumption. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), heat pumps could reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 500 million tons and save U.S. households roughly $300 per year in energy costs by 2030. As the public and private sectors increasingly encourage greener choices like heating electrification, heat pump incentives, and low-GWP refrigerant usage, the demand for sustainable and energy-efficient technologies is growing.

"Building owners are demanding energy efficiency and accountability from their suppliers, which creates a growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient technologies," said Kristian Strand, President of Danfoss Commercial Compressors. "Globally, we are seeing the market shift from gas boilers to heat pumps across multi-family housing or office building projects. Industrial/process heat pumps are also gaining traction and play a central role in decarbonizing industries such as Food & Beverage, Chemicals, or Textiles."

Danfoss' comprehensive lineup offers heating capacities in single-circuit configuration, delivering high water supply temperatures. These compressors enable OEMs to simplify designs and minimize their environmental impact. The company is committed to helping OEMs secure today's deals and win tomorrow's market position on every type of project.