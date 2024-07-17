As energy codes continue to evolve, the Metal Building Manufacturers Association (MBMA) is helping the industry keep pace with the release of its "Energy Guide for Metal Building Systems: Code Compliance, 2nd Edition." The comprehensive guide provides architects, builders, and owners with the information they need to design and construct metal buildings that not only meet but exceed modern energy efficiency standards.

The free publication is a one-stop resource for creating energy-efficient metal buildings. It's organized into six chapters that cover everything from design responsibilities and energy code fundamentals to specific compliance methods and commercial compliance using COMcheck. The guide also includes dozens of diagrams, figures, and charts to illustrate key concepts and make the information easy to understand and implement.

"We recognized the need for a timely and helpful resource that brings together all the pertinent information on energy-efficient, code-compliant metal building design and construction," said W. Lee Shoemaker, Ph.D., P.E., MBMA's Director of Research and Engineering. "This guide is based on the most widely used codes and standards, including the IECC 2018/2021/2024 and ASHRAE Standard 90.1 – 2016/2019/2022."

The guide's release comes as energy codes are becoming increasingly stringent. "Compliance with these codes is no longer just important, it's necessary," Shoemaker noted. "Metal buildings can be just as energy efficient as any other type of construction, and this guide shows how."

MBMA General Manager Tony Bouquot agreed, adding, "We're grateful to our staff and committee members who worked tirelessly to develop this valuable resource. It's a testament to the metal building industry's commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency."

The "Energy Guide for Metal Building Systems: Code Compliance, 2nd Edition" is available for free download on the MBMA website, along with an array of other resources. The association also offers additional manuals and publications for purchase.

As the building industry continues to evolve, resources like the MBMA's energy guide will play a critical role in helping architects, builders, and owners create more sustainable and energy-efficient buildings. With its focus on metal building systems, the guide fills a specific need in the market and positions the metal building industry as a leader in the energy efficiency space.