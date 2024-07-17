In a move that cements its position as a powerhouse in the commercial and industrial HVAC solutions market, AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. (ACS) has acquired AboveAir Technologies, a renowned specialist in precision cooling systems for data centers and other mission-critical applications.

The acquisition brings AboveAir into the ACS fold as a distinct division, bolstering the company's portfolio. This move significantly enhances ACS's presence in the rapidly growing data center market, where demand for advanced heat management solutions is skyrocketing.

AboveAir's Frederick, Maryland facility will become a key hub for ACS, with plans to invest in expanding its 100,000-square-foot manufacturing space. The acquisition also extends ACS's geographic reach into the Mid-Atlantic region.

Founded in 2003, AboveAir has established itself as a leader in designing and manufacturing indoor precision cooling solutions tailored to the intense heat management needs of data centers and other high-computing environments. AboveAir's founder, Matt Miller, will continue to play a pivotal role as President of the AboveAir division within ACS, driving the company's data center growth strategy.

Rick Aldridge, CEO of ACS, welcomed the AboveAir team, stating, "We're eager to collaborate with Matt and his team to build on the strong foundation they've established. By combining AboveAir's market expertise with ACS's resources and know-how, we'll drive accelerated growth while continuing to deliver exceptional cooling solutions for mission-critical equipment."

Miller echoed the sentiment, "Our strategies and cultures align perfectly with ACS. This partnership will enable us to turbocharge our growth in the data center market while expanding ACS's overall footprint."

The acquisition marks the third for ACS, demonstrating the company's aggressive pursuit of opportunities to address the unique HVAC needs of mission-critical applications.

Financial advisors Baird and Bengur Bryan, and legal advisors Kirkland & Ellis and Miles & Stockbridge, facilitated the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As ACS continues to consolidate its position in the specialty HVAC market, this strategic acquisition of AboveAir Technologies positions the company for robust growth in the increasingly important data center sector.