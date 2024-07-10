In a move to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing market for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, Boyd has acquired the Durbin Group, a trusted name in advanced liquid cooling systems. The acquisition comes as data centers and AI applications increasingly turn to liquid cooling to manage the intense heat generated by powerful processors.

Boyd has long been a player in the thermal management space, providing solutions for data centers since the early days of microprocessors. In recent years, the company has helped customers transition from traditional air cooling to more efficient liquid cooling systems. To date, Boyd has shipped over 40,000 liquid cooling systems and 4 million liquid cold plates – components that directly cool processors – to major enterprise customers.

The Durbin Group brings a wealth of experience in single-phase and two-phase liquid cooling, technologies critical for current and next-generation AI, defense, and data center applications. While single-phase liquid cooling is sufficient for many modern systems, the increasing power densities of future designs will demand the more sophisticated heat transfer capabilities of two-phase cooling.

"We're committed to investing in the engineering talent and design capacity needed to meet the surging demand for liquid cooling solutions," said Doug Britt, CEO of Boyd. "High-performance data centers and AI are driving a seismic shift in the way computing systems are cooled, and Boyd is well-positioned to lead this transition with our expertise in leak-free, optimized liquid systems."

As high-reliability industries like defense, medicine, and semiconductors have long relied on Boyd's liquid cooling systems, the company's expanded capabilities via the Durbin acquisition put it in a strong position to deliver scalable solutions for AI customers.

The acquisition underscores the escalating importance of thermal management in an era of increasingly powerful computing. As systems continue to densify and energy efficiency remains top of mind for operators, expect further innovation in liquid cooling and a competitive market for solutions that can keep pace with the relentless advance of computing power.