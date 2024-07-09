Dormont recently announced the expansion of its popular Blue Hose Gas Connector offering to now include connectors specifically designed for use in food trucks. The Dormont Blue Hose Food Truck Gas Connectors includes everything in one box needed to safely connect food truck equipment to the gas source in a food truck in order to fulfill International Fire Code (IFC) requirements of 2018 & 2021.

Due to the harsher conditions these connectors are potentially exposed to, this connector allows performance in temperatures as low as -10F (23C) and has an upgraded plastisol coating featuring UV protectant, an antimicrobial additive, and increased flexibility.

The Blue Hose Food Truck Gas Connector can be identified by their new packaging featuring a food truck graphic on them. This is another example of innovation in gas safety designed to provide owners with peace of mind when it comes to their gas connections.

