ASHRAE has strengthened its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the built environment by establishing its first-ever center of excellence.

The ASHRAE Center of Excellence for Building Decarbonization (CEBD) will drive the adoption of climate change mitigation policies and reinforce ASHRAE's goal to achieving net zero GHG emissions in operation for all new buildings by 2030.

The CEBD’s primary activities are as follows:

Strategy – Guide ASHRAE's building decarbonization efforts and integrate relevant goals into the Society's strategic plan. Develop, lead, and collaborate on strategic initiatives with partner organizations to accelerate and advance global building decarbonization.

Thought Leadership – Track emerging issues and trends to showcase ASHRAE's leadership position.

Collaboration – Coordinate joint initiatives, events and projects with U.S. and international organizations that compliment ASHRAE’s building decarbonization efforts.

Public Advocacy – Provide reliable technical information on decarbonization to policymakers, media, and the public.

"Our decision to establish the ASHRAE Center of Excellence for Building Decarbonization represents a strategic move towards amplifying our impact on climate change mitigation in the built environment,” said 2024-25 ASHRAE President Dennis Knight, P.E., BEMP, Fellow Life Member. “By making building decarbonization a focal point of our technical resources and advocacy, we are broadening our capacity to drive systemic change. The CEBD signifies ASHRAE's dedication to empowering stakeholders with essential resources and educational opportunities and underscores our pivotal role in shaping a more sustainable future.”

The CEBD is releasing two new technical guides:

Decarbonizing Hospital Buildings – Available now, this guide assists hospital facility managers, planners, architectural and engineering teams, and other stakeholders in reducing GHG emissions.

Decarbonizing Building Thermal Systems: A How-To Guide for Heat Pump Systems and Beyond – Coming soon, this guide supports design engineers and building operators in decarbonization efforts, covering application, sizing, system configuration, refrigerants, electrical requirements and control strategies.

The ASHRAE Decarbonization Challenge Fund, a year-long competitive grant program to implement decarbonization projects within local ASHRAE chapters, has also been reinstated for a second year. The CEBD also welcomes donations to further impact initiatives.

Members of the ASHRAE CEBD are as follows:

Kent Peterson, P.E., Presidential Fellow ASHRAE, chair

Blake E. Ellis, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE, vice chair

Ghina Annan, M.Eng., Applied Energy

Constantinos Balaras, Ph.D., P.Eng., Tech Council liaison

Carrie Brown, Ph.D.

Kayleigh Houde, MEP liaison

Luke Leung, P.E., P.Eng., BEMP, Fellow ASHRAE

Bing Liu, P.E., Fellow ASHRAE

Bill McQuade, P.E., LEED AP, Members Council liaison

Clay Nesler

Rajan Rajendran, Ph.D.

Stet Sanborn

Ginger Scoggins, P.E., Presidential Fellow ASHRAE

Jeremy Smith, P.E., LEED AP, Tech Council liaison

To learn more about the ASHRAE CEBD and the Society’s building decarbonization initiatives, visit ashrae.org/decarb.