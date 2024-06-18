American Boiler Manufacturer Association’s (ABMA) exposition, BOILER 2024 took place May 1-3 in Aurora, Colorado. BOILER 2024 showed significant growth compared to the inaugural trade show in 2022, as more end users and exhibitors gathered to learn about developments in the industry.

Shaunica Jayson, ABMA marketing director, said the event had nearly 1,400 attendees, an increase of 30% compared to BOILER 2022. The event featured 111 exhibitors to accommodate this growth.

“BOILER 2024 expanded the opportunities to engage with additional networking functions, Gaylord Rockies boiler room tours along with expansion of our mobile boiler industry parking lot,” Jayson said. “It was such a success, and we cannot wait to bring you to the 2026 ABMA BOILER Expo in Nashville at the Gaylord Opryland.”

Jayson noted ABMA’s inaugural Women in the Boiler Industry (WIBI) professional community panel and luncheon was a big draw, bringing everyone from boiler manufacturers to end users together to work through the successes and challenges of increasing women’s representation in the boiler industry.

Boiler networking

Kimberly Adkins, chief boiler inspector for the Commonwealth of Virginia, spoke at the WIBI panel and spent time on the trade show floor talking with different vendors.

“It’s been a networking extraordinaire,” Adkins said. “This is my first boiler Expo. I'm impressed at the turnout. There's a wealth of information and I look forward to the 2026 ABMA BOILER Expo.”

Amanda Wood of Banks Boiler Service Inc. out of Albany, Georgia, attended BOILER 2024 and took part in the Gaylord Rockies boiler room tour and fully engaged in the educational sessions, which she said provided her valuable knowledge on boilers.

MOBILE: The mobile boiler parking lot grew significantly between BOILER 2022 and 2024.

“First time out here, have been walking the booths, finding out all about these boilers and everything they have to offer,” Wood said. She also attended the WIBI panel and looks forward to staying involved with WIBI and continuing to grow in her role.

Boiler education: More than textbooks

Ruben Mandujano, a boiler operator at Purina, said he came to the expo to learn more about low NOx burners and engage directly with manufacturers.

“I came here to BOILER 2024 to get educated on new products and to be able to talk to the manufacturers and ask any type of questions that I had regarding the products at my plant and obtained valuable insights,” Mandujano said.

LOW NOx: In their tours of the Aurora Gaylord and Denver airport's boiler rooms, attendees of BOILER 2024 learned about new technology developments.

“I got to see recent technology advances with new low NOx burners and different types of approaches when it comes to achieving these low NOx emissions that you see. These are experiences and connections you cannot get from a book or website,” Mandujano added.

Jim Lowell from R.F. MacDonald Co. highlighted the value of BOILER 2024 for networking and building relationships.

“You interact with so many people up and down the supply chain and make new relationships and connections, this is the place to be. You get such a concentrated exposure,” Lowell said, concluding that he is likewise looking forward to bringing his team out to the 2026 ABMA BOILER Expo.

Scott Lynch, ABMA president and CEO, shared his thoughts with ES Magazine at the conclusion of the event.

“BOILER 2024 was a success. We continued to grow the reach of ABMA beyond manufacturers and advance the boiler industry. We look forward amplifying and turning up boilers in Nashville at the 2026 ABMA Boiler Expo,” he concluded.