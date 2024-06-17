The Trane Climate Changer for data centers is ideal for those seeking to reduce carbon impact and water consumption, maximize space usage, and reliably meet specific cooling needs. For data centers that rely on fan coil walls to manage heat and humidity with tight tolerances, the units provide versatility with multiple direct drive plenum fans configured into compact stackable floor modules.
It is a part of Trane’s dedicated industry assembly line that offers accelerated delivery options to meet urgent construction schedules.
Its space- and energy-saving features include:
- Fan coil walls configured for 45,000 cubic feet per minute (CFM) to 60,000 CFM, with piping and pressure-dependent coil valves and efficient fan and coil choices for easy installation, integration, and customization.
- A compact design measuring five feet or less with narrow components that move through eight-foot doorways.
- System design that maintains customer-specific temperature requirements with cooling capacities up to 400 kilowatts (kW) and an automatic transfer switch that changes units to secondary power sources during grid interruptions.
- Lower-power input fan array for improved energy efficiency and reduced carbon emissions, and a factory-installed controller for optimized energy and system performance.