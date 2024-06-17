The Trane Climate Changer for data centers is ideal for those seeking to reduce carbon impact and water consumption, maximize space usage, and reliably meet specific cooling needs. For data centers that rely on fan coil walls to manage heat and humidity with tight tolerances, the units provide versatility with multiple direct drive plenum fans configured into compact stackable floor modules.

It is a part of Trane’s dedicated industry assembly line that offers accelerated delivery options to meet urgent construction schedules.

Its space- and energy-saving features include: