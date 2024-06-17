Interamericana University of Puerto Rico has been looking for ways to keep their students focused, healthy, and comfortable. Recent studies show that improved air quality in classrooms has demonstrated an increase of 14% in test scores, 11% in attendance (classrooms with better air quality yield fewer sick days), and 20% in attention span longevity. In addition, energy waste occurs due to a/c mismanagement, leading to unnecessarily high energy bills. A leading education network using Sensibo Airbend recently reported a 28% decrease in its energy bill.

Interamericana University spends 50% of its energy consumption on heating and cooling, with dozens of units under their control. Enhancing energy efficiency and comfort, Interamericana University partnered with I/O Automation to deploy Sensibo, an innovative climate management system, across its campus to ensure optimal environmental conditions for students and staff.

Sensibo Airbend allows Interamericana's management to remotely manage all of their units and set smart rules and parameters to optimize a/c usage and air quality in individual classrooms, keeping students comfortable while reducing energy consumption. Classroom air quality monitors detect unhealthy classroom air and instruct staff to improve classroom ventilation by activating air purifiers or by simply opening a window. Leveraging Sensibo AirBend will alert teachers and relevant parties to polluted classrooms, enabling them to provide a better experience to their students.