WaterFurnace International held a groundbreaking ceremony for an expansion of its Fort Wayne, Indiana headquarters on May 30th. The 173,000 square foot building expansion will double its current size, offering flexibility to meet growing customer demand.

The entire facility will continue to be 100% heated and cooled by WaterFurnace geothermal heat pumps that draw from its existing pond, reflecting the company’s purpose to “transform the way we use energy,” said John Thomas, CEO of WaterFurnace.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and the community. We’re investing in this 14-million-dollar project because we’re committed to growing as a renewable technology leader from right here in Fort Wayne,” he said. “With 320 dedicated employees, we are poised to lead the industry with our advanced products and exceptional service as the demand for sustainable energy solutions continues to rise.”

WaterFurnace’s expansion comes on the heels of two record-breaking years, driven by a growing demand for renewable energy technologies and the currently available 30% federal tax credit for geothermal systems.

“We'd like to say, ‘it's me,’ or, ‘it's us,’ or, ‘it's a certain team.’ And the reality is, in my mind, none of that's true. We're standing on the shoulders of our current employees, as well as hundreds of employees over the last 41 years that have dedicated their time, talents and efforts to the success of this business. And we've been given a gift,” Thomas said. “This business is in a solid and secure position and ready and poised to take on more growth.”