With profound sadness, Stiebel Eltron USA recently announced the passing of its founder and president, Mr. Frank Stiebel.

Born November 8th, 1957 in Gottingen, Germany, Frank came to Massachusetts in 1981 to study architecture and design at Hampshire College. In 1988, Frank had a daughter, Ellie, and made Northampton, Massachusetts his permanent home. In 1990 he established the Stiebel Eltron, Inc., the U.S. division of Stiebel Eltron, the company his father founded in Germany in 1924, to bring the brand’s world-renowned products and unrelenting focus on quality, innovation, and customer service to the western hemisphere.

Over the years, Frank grew Stiebel Eltron USA to 46 employees, establishing a strong category presence throughout the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

While running Stiebel Eltron USA, Frank continued as co-owner of the family-owned Stiebel Eltron Group. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the Stiebel Eltron Group, constantly working on the strategic orientation of the company worldwide to create renewable energy products.

Frank was quirky, thoughtful, and philanthropic, with a dry but hilarious sense of humor, according to a Stiebel Eltron USA statement. He embodied an interesting mix of business professionalism and down to earth practicality — attributes that served him well while he championed Stiebel Eltron USA in particular, and Stiebel Eltron world-wide, as the more intelligent, more sustainable alternative. Frank was passionate about many things, including zeppelins, alternative energy, sci-fi, and psychedelic music. Frank will be profoundly missed by his loving family, friends, and staff—many of whom with long-standing, decades-long relationships.

The Board of Directors of the worldwide Stiebel Eltron Group, in concert with Frank’s wishes, have appointed Mr. Jonathan Walsh, previously vice president, to the role of president. Having worked closely with Frank for many years, Jonathan is committed to advancing the goals and continuing the values established under Frank’s leadership.