Recently, Johnson Controls announced the expansion of the award-winning York Sun Premier commercial rooftop unit (RTU) portfolio with new 90–150-ton units. Designed for office buildings, hospitals and schools, the Premier RTUs, reduces carbon emissions and drives sustainability while reducing operational and maintenance costs.

With a full portfolio ranging from 25-150 tons, the Premier RTUs exceed the Department of Energy (DOE) 2023 energy efficiency standards, and most available tonnages meet the stringent Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) 2024 highest tier ratings. Offered in standard efficiency, high capacity or high efficiency, York Sun Premier units can provide up to 31% greater efficiency at part-load than is required, depending on the standard.

“The expanded Premier line has been redesigned to deliver superior performance, efficiency and long-term value to customers,” said Sophia Bellos, vice president of product development, Ducted Systems, Johnson Controls. “Now available from 25 to 150 tons, this wide tonnage range allows Johnson Controls to provide contractors with unmatched flexibility to meet the needs of a wide variety of applications.”

Available in two tiers of efficiency per tonnage, York Sun Premier RTUs meet both stringent Department of Energy (DOE) 2023 energy efficiency standards and the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) highest tier ratings. They combine variable-speed compressor options, variable-speed drive fan options and low-GWP R-454B refrigerant with advanced airflow and heat transfer technologies to deliver a highly optimized system.

The feature-rich Premier systems maximize design flexibility by offering the broadest array of airflow features, including various airflow paths and duct configuration capabilities, meeting the needs across a variety of applications and building construction constraints. Features including airflow measurement stations, dirty filter gauges, filter pressure transducers and suction, liquid and discharge shutoff valves reduce time on the roof. At the same time, built-in redundancy of refrigeration circuits and variable frequency drives and twinning algorithms enhance reliability and uptime. They are Smart Equipment enabled to seamlessly connect to building automation systems such as Verasys™.

The 90–150-ton Premier RTUs are available from York, Johnson Controls and TempMaster and are backed by a one-year parts warranty along with either a six- or one-year earned labor warranty (versus the industry-standard 30-day warranty).