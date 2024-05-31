Daikin Comfort Technologies North America Inc. has received a 2024 SEAL Sustainable Product Award for Daikin Atmosphera, the first single-zone ductless heat pump system in North America that uses R-32, a low-GWP refrigerant.

SEAL (Sustainability, Environmental Achievement & Leadership) Awards are designed to honor leadership in business sustainability. The SEAL Sustainable Product Award honors innovative and impactful products that are “purpose-built” for a sustainable future, a press release from Daikin said.

“We are honored to receive a SEAL Sustainable Product Award for the Daikin Atmosphera,” said Marc Bellanger, marketing and communication vice president, Daikin. “Daikin is committed to decarbonization and electrification efforts, and with the launch of Daikin Atmosphera in 2021, Daikin led the industry in North America with the switch to the next generation of refrigerants that have a lower GWP compared to conventional refrigerants like R-410A.”

The Daikin Atmosphera single-zone ductless inverter heat pump system is ideal for spot cooling and heating needs in residential and commercial spaces, the company said. In addition, it is an effective source of heat to supplement old, inefficient furnaces or boiler heating systems. The Daikin Atmosphera ductless system is easily applicable to both renovations, for areas that may not have had prior heating or cooling, and new construction, for areas where it is desirable to have comfort control of a single area such as an office, bedroom, or living area, the company said.

“Daikin ductless inverter heat pump systems are efficient, quiet, discreet and use state-of-the-art technology,” said Connie Schroder, ductless portfolio leader, Daikin. “Our products are designed to be highly efficient all year round, and their low energy consumption can help lower energy bills for homeowners.”