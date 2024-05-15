Taco Comfort Solution’s new and improved fully integrated domestic water booster systems are the ideal pressure boosting solution for multi-residential and commercial building applications.

Each system comes with a range of features and benefits exclusive to Taco, including an integral controller in every drive, electrical mechanical disconnect and grooved pipe coupling system for easy maintenance and reconfiguration.

Available in simplex, duplex, triplex or quadraplex configurations, each one is fully customizable with the easy-to-use Taco configuration software. Taco booster systems are factory assembled, performance tested, UL labeled, NSF listed and backed with Taco’s reputation for quality and technical support.

A single “plug-and-play” package solution, booster systems are available in a wide variety of pump types, sizes, configurations and materials to suit specific needs. Simplex configurations are ideal for applications up to 125 GPM, duplex are ideal for applications up to 350 GPM, triplex for applications up to 750 GPM, and quadraplex in applications up to 2,000 GPM.