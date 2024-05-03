Following BOILER 2022, I was in awe of what we accomplished with planning and executing a new conference and trade show coming out of a global pandemic but realized we needed to quickly transition to how we were going to top the inaugural event.

Well, I can say with confidence that we have even exceeded my expectations with BOILER 2024 and we are elevating boilers and the boiler industry.

There are so many new and enhanced features of BOILER 2024 that are going to wow attendees.

Over 110 exhibitors — More than 30% growth from BOILER 2022.

Boiler innovation everywhere — new boiler products featured.

State of the boiler industry leadership panel — direct insights from industry leaders.

Fifteen timely educational sessions — trending issues and new technology from boiler experts.

Launch of Women in the Boiler Industry (WIBI) — inspiring panel and luncheon.

Gaylord Rockies boiler room tour — boiler technology in action.

Eight units in mobile boiler industry parking lot — hands-on insights on this sector.

Close proximity to major airport — complimentary airport shuttle to Gaylord.

Pickens technical college partnership and student project — engaging the next generation.

Pre-show industry mixer — facilitated networking and meet up with industry colleagues.

First face-to-face meeting — ABMA’s representative member council.

Expanded media partners — supporting organizations.

In addition, we have also created a more dynamic and engaging experience in the expo hall with all-access lunches; relaxation station; recharge lounge; and an ABMA members-only lounge, which is a special area to take a break and meet up with other members.

BOILER 2024 is truly one of the best opportunities to connect and learn about solutions to address boiler room needs and challenges along with endless opportunities to engage with boiler professionals up and down the supply chain.

This event would not have been possible or as successful without our dedicated staff and advisory committee members led by Eric Graham from Webster Combustion. Special recognition for Shaunica Jayson, Jihan Shogen, and Kenlee Steighner for their tireless efforts to ensure BOILER 2024 exceeded attendee expectations.

It won’t be long before BOILER 2024 is in the rearview mirror and we begin to turn it up and amplify boilers in Music City at what is now being called the ABMA Boiler Expo 2026.

This legendary event will take place at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville from March 31 to April 2. I look forward to what comes next for this event, building upon the success of BOILER 2024 along with a few new features as we further enhance the only event of its kind focused exclusively on the boiler supply chain.

As always, for those in attendance at BOILER 2024, I welcome your feedback at scott@abma.com. Tell us what wowed you, and what you want to see at a future event.

Our goal is to continue to raise the bar, your insights, ABMA Boiler Expo 2026 will take us to even greater heights.