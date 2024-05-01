Volvo Penta's new D17 genset engine is engineered to deliver exceptional fuel economy with minimal maintenance – offering up to 5% less fuel consumption per kWh than its lower-displacement D16 counterpart.

Recent innovations in combustion technology, including a modernized fuel-injection system with a common-rail design, enable the solution to deliver high fuel efficiency and lower exhaust emission levels. The 17-liter diesel engine utilizes dual-stage turbochargers and heavy-duty steel pistons for excellent power density.

“The D17 engine is a high-performance solution that’s designed to drive industry-leading fuel economy for customers to address both their current power demands and evolving energy objectives,” said Darren Tasker, Vice President of Industrial Sales for Volvo Penta. “In extending Volvo Penta’s robust range of industrial genset engines, the D17 marks a meaningful step in our energy evolution and path toward decarbonization.”

Debut in North America

Volvo Penta’s D17 engine was first delivered to Blue Star Power Systems Inc.’s North Mankato, Minnesota, headquarters. Blue Star Power Systems began working with Volvo Penta in 2011 and has since relied on the company’s full range of Tier 3 and Tier 4 final engines for customers needing prime, standby and mobile power solutions. Having worked together on more than 1,500 engine deployments, this continued collaboration will help meet the power demands of current and future customers for use in industries throughout North America.

“The D17 strengthens our shared commitment to deliver premium, high-quality products for a diverse range power generation applications,” said Doug Fahrforth, founder of Blue Star Power Systems, Inc. “By leveraging solutions that fit easily into virtually any space requirement for mobile gensets or permanent standby installations, we’re able to drive confidence with customers in responding to their specific industry requirements.”

Volvo Penta’s D17 is engineered to deliver exceptional power-to-weight ratio from the same footprint as its proven D16 solution – providing industrial customers with an excellent, highly fuel-efficient alternative to other engines in its class. The dual-speed (1500/1800 rpm) D17 is suitable for a wide range of applications, most notably where sufficient back-up electrical power must be available at all times.

Step toward the future

The D17’s exhaust emissions ensure compliance with UNECE REG 96 Stage 2 and it is certified for US EPA Tier2 Stationary Emergency, enabling it to be used for supplying a few hours of back-up power in highly regulated regions. Like all Volvo Penta genset engines, the D17 complies with the most-stringent ISO8528 G3 standard for load acceptance

In addition to continuously improving its current offer, the company is also exploring alternative fuel options, including developing a natural gas version of the D17, a step toward its commitment to reaching net-zero value chain greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. Volvo Penta is aiming to become 100% fossil free by 2050.