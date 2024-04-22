Entries are now being accepted for the 2024 Lower-GWP Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Innovation Award. The award, organized by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineer (ASHRAE) and United Nations Environment Programme OzonAction, aims to encourage the implementation of projects in developing countries that are shown to minimize global warming through refrigeration and air-conditioning (RAC) management.

The world is becoming increasingly dependent upon refrigeration and air conditioning to keep growing populations safe and comfortable and to provide the environmental conditions and expanding needs in agriculture, healthcare, and data transmission. The International Energy Agency estimates that air conditioning and ventilation alone account for 20% of global electricity use. With this backdrop in mind, a transition to lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants is necessary to reduce the impact of greenhouse gases on the environment.

The Lower-GWP Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Innovation Award promotes inventive design and practice by recognizing the implementation of new technological concepts in developing countries to minimize global warming potential (GWP) of refrigerants. Awards are presented to individuals working alone or in teams in two categories:

Residential Applications

Commercial/Industrial Facility

Projects will be selected based on the following criteria:

Innovative aspects in transforming conventional concepts (40%);

Technical replicability to developing countries (25%);

Extent of need (25%); and

Economic feasibility to developing countries including energy efficiency (10%).

Entries for 2024 awards are being accepted through August 15, 2024. There is no cost to enter. The individuals named in the selected project submissions will be recognized at UNEP and ASHRAE events and publications. ASHRAE membership is not a requirement for submission.

To submit entries for the 2024 Lower-GWP Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Innovation Award visit ashrae.org/unep-gwp.