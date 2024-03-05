Network Perception, innovators of operational technology (OT) solutions that protect mission-critical assets, recently introduced new platform features and capabilities as part of its roll-out of NP-View version 5.0, including next-generation network access modeling and rapid verification of zone-to-zone segmentation.

The NP-View 5.0 platform provides OT network cybersecurity professionals with a holistic Zone Matrix that illustrates the communication between user created topology zones, alongside subnet, and services information.

The 5.0 platform also provides a more specific, device level Interface Connectivity Matrix that displays interface interconnectivity on an identified network device as well as the communications between security zones defined on the device.

NP-View also offers enhanced reporting capabilities for individual devices and topology views, 5.0 provides 3 new tables including: a network device interfaces table, a routes on network devices table, and a Network Address Translation (NAT) table.

“NP-View 5.0 provides an independent, standardized approach to validating the state of network assets and configurations - without requiring access to the network itself,” said Robin Berthier, co-founder and CEO of Network Perception. “Utilizing a lightweight non-invasive technology, it's the fastest way to understand a network and verify zone-to-zone segmentation instantly. It provides a clear visual of how traffic can flow across the network, offering key insights on zone-to-zone access policies. Complete network security reviews that have previously taken our customers months can now be completed in a few hours.”