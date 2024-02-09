The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) recently elected 114 new members and 21 international members. This brings the total U.S. membership to 2,310 and the number of international members to 332.

Election to the National Academy of Engineering is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to an engineer. NAE President John L. Anderson said academy membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to "engineering research, practice, or education, including, where appropriate, significant contributions to the engineering literature" and to "the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of engineering, or developing/implementing innovative approaches to engineering education." Election of new NAE members is the culmination of a yearlong process. The ballot is set in December and the final vote for membership occurs during January.

Individuals in the newly elected class will be formally inducted during the NAE's annual meeting on Sept. 29, 2024. A list of the new members and international members follows, with their primary affiliations at the time of election and a brief statement of their principal engineering accomplishments.

New Members:

Allbritton, Nancy Lynn, Frank and Julie Jungers Endowed Dean, College of Engineering, University of Washington, Seattle. For innovation and commercialization of single-cell, analytical, and gut-on-chip technologies for drug screening and for engineering education.

Anderson, Martha C., research physical scientist, Agricultural Research Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Beltsville, Md. For application of thermal satellite remote sensing in hydrology.

Baldo, Marc A., Dugald C. Jackson Professor in Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge. For efficient light-emitting diodes for the modern display industry

Belady, Christian L., distinguished engineer and vice president, Datacenter Advanced Development, Microsoft, Mercer Island, Wash. For delivery of energy-efficient data centers and metrics to characterize their power utilization efficiency.

Bell, Glenn R., research civil engineer, Materials and Structural Systems Division, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Acton, Mass. For creativity in building design, advancing forensic engineering, and innovation in engineering education.

Bertozzi, Carolyn R., Anne T. and Robert M. Bass Professor in the School of Humanities and Sciences, Stanford University, Stanford, Calif. For engineering tools using bio-orthogonal chemistry for novel biomaterials, diagnostics, and drug delivery systems.

Beyerlein, Irene J., Mehrabian Interdisciplinary Professor, College of Engineering, University of California, Santa Barbara. For methodologies predicting the mechanics of complex engineering materials to improve their stability and strength.

Boehm, Alexandria B., professor and senior fellow, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, Calif. For advances to protect public health from environmentally transmitted infectious disease.

Bordawekar, Shailendra V., vice president, Small Molecule Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls Development, AbbVie Inc., Gurnee, Ill. For leadership in the pharmaceutical industry, developing life-saving medicines, influencing regulations, and advocating for women in engineering.

Brophy, John R., engineering fellow, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif. For technical leadership in development and flight implementation of electric propulsion in spacecraft systems.

Buongiorno, Jacopo, Tokyo Electric Power Company Professor in Nuclear Engineering and director, Nuclear Science and Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge. For nuclear reactor safety, advanced nuclear power development, and community outreach.

Burke, Hsiao-hua K., principal staff, Air, Missile, and Maritime Defense Technology, MIT Lincoln Laboratory, Lexington, Mass. For technology and leadership in remote sensing techniques and systems for ballistic missile defense and space systems.

Carayon, Pascale, Leon and Elizabeth Janssen Professor, College of Engineering, University of Wisconsin, Madison. For application of human factors engineering to health care systems to improve patient safety.

Chalamala, Babu R., senior scientist, Grid Modernization and Energy Storage, Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, N.M. For advancement of battery storage systems.

Chaudhuri, Surajit, distinguished scientist, data systems, Microsoft Research, Redmond, Wash. For automated database system tuning, database query optimization, and data cleaning.

Chen, Jingguang, Thayer Lindsley Professor of Chemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Columbia University, New York City. For discovering new catalysts and synchrotron techniques to connect catalytic and electrocatalytic mechanisms under reaction conditions.

Chen, Zhangxing John, Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council Energy Simulation Industrial Research Chair and professor, Chemical and Petroleum Engineering, University of Calgary, Canada. For modeling and simulation techniques for the recovery of hydrocarbon resources.

Clemens, Noel Thomas, Clare Cockrell Williams Centennial Chair in Engineering, Aerospace Engineering and Engineering Mechanics, University of Texas, Austin. For laser-based measurements to understand and control high-speed reactive and nonreactive flows.

Colbert, Theodore, III, president and chief executive officer, Defense, Space, and Security, Boeing Co., Arlington, Va. For engineering leadership in advanced commercial and military air and space platforms.

Conejo, Antonio J., professor, Integrated Systems Engineering, The Ohio State University, Columbus. For power systems planning and electricity markets.

Cooper, Rory A., Distinguished Professor of Rehabilitation Science and Technology, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh. For wheelchair innovations that transformed the health, mobility, and inclusion of people with disabilities and older adults.

Cui, Jingrong Jean, co-founder, president and CEO, BlossomHill Therapeutics Inc., San Diego. For innovation of new medicines to fight cancers and solve urgent medical needs.

DeFries, Ruth S., professor, Department of Ecology, Evolution, and Environmental Biology, Columbia University, New York City. For elucidating anthropogenic land-use change impacts on environmental sustainability, and for providing science for policy decisions.

Desai, Tejal A., Sorensen Family Dean, School of Engineering, Brown University, Providence, R.I. For nanofabricated materials to control biologics delivery, and leadership in the fields of nanotechnology and regenerative medicine.

Divsalar, Dariush, principal scientist and JPL Fellow, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif. For theory and practice of channel codes that impact deep-space communications.

Dorward-King, Elaine Jay, independent non-executive director, Sibanye-Stillwater, Park City, Utah. For promoting safety, biodiversity, sustainability, health, and environmental responsibility in the mining industry.

Duran, Carolyn, senior director, Product Integrity, Apple Inc., Cupertino, Calif. For holistic materials innovations in semiconductor manufacturing.

Dusenberry, Donald O., consulting principal (retired), Engineering Mechanics Division, Simpson Gumpertz & Heger Inc., Wakefield, Mass. For national structural design load standards, and for standards covering blast, fire, and progressive collapse.

Fan, Shanhui, Joseph and Hon Mai Goodman Professor of the School of Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, Calif. For showing that "the coldness of space" relative to Earth can be a major energy source for humankind.

Fardanesh, Bruce Behruz, vice president, System Planning and Analysis, The New York Power Authority, White Plains. For flexible operation and control of large-scale power systems.

Fettweis, Gerhard, Vodafone Chair for Mobile Communications Systems and professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Technical University of Dresden, Germany. For wireless network innovations and entrepreneurship.

French, Catherine E., CSE Distinguished Professor, Civil, Environmental, and Geo- Engineering, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. For design, safety, and construction of structural concrete buildings and bridges.

Fu, Rong, director, Joint Institute for Regional Earth System Science and Engineering, University of California, Los Angeles. For methodologies that use satellite remote sensing to characterize and predict precipitation over land.

García Muñoz, Salvador, executive director, Process Modeling and Simulation - Small Molecule Product Development, Eli Lilly and Co., Indianapolis. For modeling and data analysis for development of manufacturing processes for pharmaceutical products.

Gebhardt, James E., senior engineer (retired), FLSmidth & Co., Salt Lake City. For transforming mineral processing operations with online measurements, electrochemical sulfide flotation, and hydrometallurgical models.

Gil, Dario, senior vice president and director of research, IBM Research, IBM, Yorktown Heights, N.Y. For advancement and practical use of artificial intelligence and quantum computing in industry and society.

Gosler, James R., senior fellow, Applied Physics Laboratory, Johns Hopkins Unversity, Laurel, Md. For national leadership in cyber and information security.

Grabowski, Martha R., McDevitt Distinguished Chair in Information Systems, information systems program director, and professor of information systems, Madden College of Business and Economics, Le Moyne College, Syracuse, N.Y. For engineering information systems that promote transportation safety and for national leadership in marine transportation policy.

Gruber, Patrick R., chief executive officer and director, Gevo Inc., Englewood, Colo. For renewable resource-based chemicals, plastics, and fuels, demonstrated by scalable, economically viable processes.

Guerra, John M., president and CEO, Nanoptek Corp., Concord, Mass. For inventing and commercializing nano-optics to advance super-resolution microscopy and produce hydrogen directly with sunlight.

Guestrin, Carlos Ernesto, professor, Computer Science, Stanford University, Stanford, Calif. For scalable systems and algorithms enabling the broad application of machine learning in science and industry.

Habibullah, Ashraf, founder, president, and CEO, Computers and Structures Inc., Walnut Creek, Calif. For structural engineering software for use by engineers globally and for advocacy of the engineering profession.

Haran, Kiruba Sivasubramaniam, Grainger Endowed Director's Chair Professor and director of the Grainger Center for Electric Machinery and Electromechanics, Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. For high-power density electric and superconducting machinery technology and innovations in aircraft electric propulsion.

Hart, Peter, founder and chairman emeritus, Ricoh Innovations Inc., Cupertino, Calif. For pattern classification, information theory, computer vision, and robotics.

Henneke, Dennis Wayne, consulting engineer, Probabilistic Risk Assessment, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, Wilmington, N.C. For applying probabilistic risk assessment to enhance nuclear reactor safety.

Hersam, Mark, Walter P. Murphy Professor of Materials Science and Engineering, Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill. For the synthesis, purification, functionalization, and application of low-dimensional nanoelectronic materials.

Hollub, Vicki A., president and chief executive officer, Occidental Petroleum Corp., Houston. For leadership in energy company management and advocating for carbon management solutions.

Horvath, Arpad, Lawrence E. Peirano Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Berkeley. For environmental life cycle assessment of infrastructure systems.

Huang, Jen-Hsun, co-founder, president, and chief executive officer, Nvidia Corp., Santa Clara, Calif. For high-powered graphics processing units, fueling the artificial intelligence revolution.

Johnson-Bey, Charles, senior vice president, Booz Allen Hamilton, Perry Hall, Md. For development of engineering innovations in support of national security.

Khosravi, Farhad, chairman and CEO, Imperative Care Inc., Campbell, Calif. For revolutionary ophthalmic, cardiovascular, and neurovascular interventions.

Knight, Rob, professor, Pediatrics, Computer Science and Engineering, University of California, San Diego. For understanding microbiomes and their application to healthcare and sustainability.

Kranz, Eugene Francis, director (retired), Mission Operations, NASA Johnson Space Center, Dickinson, Texas. For establishing the principles and mission control procedures for manned spaceflight operations.

Kreidenweis, Sonia L., university distinguished professor, Atmospheric Science, Colorado State University, Fort Collins. For elucidating the impact of aerosols on climate, linking chemical composition and cloud formation capacity.

Lau, Kei May, chair professor, School of Engineering, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Kowloon. For photonics and electronics based on III-V semiconductors on silicon.

Lavretsky, Eugene, principal senior technical fellow, Boeing Research & Technology, Boeing Co., Los Angeles. For application of optimal and adaptive control theory to commercial and military aircraft systems.

Liu, Chunqing, R&D senior fellow and senior manager, Green H2 Growth Vector Group, Honeywell, Des Plaines, Ill. For polymer and membrane innovations for cost-effective natural gas and green hydrogen production and use.

Liu, K.J. Ray, founder, chairman, and CTO, Origin AI, Rockville, Md. For signal processing for wireless sensing with communications.

Lizundia, Bret, principal, Rutherford + Chekene, San Francisco. For seismic design through applied research, innovative practice, earthquake reconnaissance, and building code development.

Lodge, Timothy P., regents professor, Chemical Engineering and Materials Science, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. For contributions to the understanding of the dynamic properties of multicomponent polymers and self-assembled structures.

Loose, Michael K., deputy chief of naval operations (retired), U.S. Navy, Vienna, Va. For the planning, execution, and operation of worldwide capital asset programs to serve national security.

Maheshwari, Gargi, vice president, Biologics Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, Blue Bell, Pa. For industrial bioprocessing, leading to licensure of biologics and vaccines for human health.

Marrone, Pamela Gail, co-founder and executive chair, Invasive Species Corp. and Invasive Species Research Institute, Davis, Calif. For sustainable bioprotection products for agriculture and the environment.

Miller, Duane K., manager of engineering services and welding design consultant, Lincoln Electric Co., Middlefield, Ohio. For design, fabrication, and performance of welded structural steel connections and for contributions to welding education.

Miller, Nicholas Wright, principal, HickoryLedge LLC, Delmar, N.Y. For reliable integration of wind and solar plants into electric power systems.

Milly, Paul Christopher Damian, research hydrologist, U.S. Geological Survey, Princeton, N.J. For advances in the understanding of global and continental hydrology and their interactions with a changing climate.

Mokhtarian, Patricia L., Clifford and William Greene Jr. Professor, School of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta. For improved transportation systems planning and practice through quantifying human behavior.

Morris, George Michael, founder and CEO (retired), Apollo Optical Systems LLC, West Henrietta, N.Y. For nanophotonic optical filters, super-resolution imaging, laser metrology and optical storage.

Nayak, Pandurang, vice president of Search, Google LLC, Mountain View, Calif. For web search ranking technology.

Nenoff, Tina M., senior scientist, Material, Physical, and Chemical Sciences, Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, N.M. For translating fundamental understanding of nanoporous materials into applications with societal and national security impact.

Orme, Melissa E., vice president, Additive Manufacturing, Boeing Co., El Segundo, Calif. For industrialization of additive manufacturing for aerospace applications and research advancing 3D printing.

Ozkan, Umit S., distinguished university professor and distinguished professor of engineering, William G. Lowrie Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, The Ohio State University, Columbus. For research in electrocatalysis and elucidation of mechanisms of oxidation catalysis.

Panchanathan, Sethuraman, director, National Science Foundation, Alexandria, Va. For multimedia computing for assistive and rehabilitative applications and for leadership at the institutional and national levels.

Pappas, George J., UPS Foundation Professor and chair, Electrical and Systems Engineering, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. For analysis, synthesis, and control of safety-critical cyber-physical systems.

Pearlman, Seth L., chief executive officer, Menard USA, Carnegie, Pa. For ground improvement technologies, geostructural design, and geotechnical construction techniques.

Pellett, Larry F., vice president, Special Programs, Lockheed Martin Corp., Palmdale, Calif. For engineering development, transition, and operation of airborne system technologies for national security.

Prasher, Ravi, chief technology officer, Bloom Energy, San Jose, Calif. For development of thermal management technologies for microelectronics and the decarbonization of thermal energy systems.

Prud'homme, Robert K., professor emeritus of chemical and biological engineering, Chemical and Biological Engineering, Princeton University, Princeton, N.J. For mass manufacture of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and other applications to improve human health.

Pupalaikis, Peter J., founding member and director of signal integrity, Nubis Communications, Ramsey, N.J. For digital signal processing for test and measurement instruments.

Puschell, Jeffery J., engineer, Northrop Grumman Corp., El Segundo, Calif. For development of optical, multispectral, and hyperspectral space-based remote sensing systems for Earth observation.

Refai-Ahmed, Gamal, senior fellow and chief thermo-mechanical architect, Advanced Micro Devices Inc., San Jose, Calif. For development of thermal-mechanical technologies for the thermal management of microelectronics.

Reitman, Maureen Fahey, group vice president and principal engineer, Polymer Science and Materials Chemistry, Exponent Inc., Natick, Mass. For understanding the selection, performance, and durability of polymeric materials in consumer, medical, and industrial applications.

Richardson, John Michael, consultant, Briny Deep LLC, Alexandria, Va. For leadership in nuclear power and submarine engineering advances and national security.

Richardson, Susan D., Arthur Sease Williams Professor of Chemistry, Chemistry and Biochemistry, University of South Carolina, Columbia. For methods to measure disinfection byproducts and other contaminants in water and advancing their use in treatment and risk assessment.

Rocca, Jorge J., university distinguished professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Colorado State University, Fort Collins. For soft X-ray lasers and their applications to photolithography, microscopy, and chemical analysis.

Saif, M. Taher A., Edward William and Jane Marr Gutgsell Professor, Mechanical Science and Engineering, University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. For characterizing mechanical properties of materials at small scales, with applications in materials science and biology.

Schmidt, Christine E., distinguished professor and J. Crayton Pruitt Family Endowed Chair, J. Crayton Pruitt Family Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of Florida, Gainesville. For biomaterials and tissue engineering for neural regeneration and improved wound healing and for leadership in diversifying bioengineering.

Seebergh, Jill E., principal senior technical fellow, Boeing Research & Technology, Boeing Co., Seattle. For materials and coating processes that enable efficient and sustainable aircraft production, performance, and safety.

Sholl, David S., director, Transformational Decarbonization Initiative, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Oak Ridge, Tenn. For addressing large-scale chemical separation challenges, including carbon dioxide capture, using quantitative materials modeling.

Singh, Raj N., regents professor of materials science and engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Oklahoma State University, Stillwater. For the science and technology of manufacturing fiber-reinforced ceramic matrix composites leading to their applications and commercialization.

Sitti, Metin, president, Koç University, Stuttgart, Germany. For bioinspired adhesives and small-scale mobile robotics.

Steffen, Matthias, IBM Fellow and chief quantum architect, Quantum Computing, IBM, Yorktown Heights, N.Y. For quantum computing systems, from demonstration of Shor's algorithm to the first deployment of publicly available quantum computers.

Stewart, Jonathan P., professor, Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of California, Los Angeles. For improved understanding of soil-structure interaction, earthquake ground motions, site response, and soil liquefaction.

Stoica, Ion, professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences, University of California, Berkeley. For networked systems for large-scale data processing, analytics, and machine learning.

Tabora, Jose E., senior scientific director, Chemical Process Development, Bristol Myers Squibb, Princeton, N.J. For pharmaceutical process development through innovations in modeling, design of experiments, and data analysis.

Taylor, Charles A., Jr., founder and chief scientific officer, HeartFlow Inc., Mountain View, Calif. For patient-specific computer modeling of blood flow and the noninvasive diagnosis of heart disease.

Thomas, Cristina Urdaneta, 3M Global R&D Services Leader (retired), 3M Co., Stillwater, Minn. For innovation, commercialization, and leadership in using polymeric materials for energy savings and traffic safety, and to ensure worker well-being.

Tilbury, Dawn M., Ronald D. and Regina C. McNeil Department Chair of Robotics and professor of robotics, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. For advances in manufacturing network control and human-robot interaction and for engineering leadership.

Timken, Hye Kyung, principal scientist and chevron fellow, Chevron Technical Center, Richmond, Calif. For environmentally friendly processes for producing hydrocarbon fuels.

Tour, James M., T.T. and W.F. Chao Professor of Chemistry, Rice University, Houston. For synthesis, fabrication, properties, applications, and commercialization of novel forms of carbon and their composites and derivatives.

Treitel, Sven, chief scientist, TriDekon Inc., Tulsa, Okla. For the foundations of digital seismic exploration, for developing its applications, and for inspiring three generations of geoscientists.

Tromberg, Bruce J., director, National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Md. For US diagnostics innovation initiatives, resulting in advanced SARS-CoV-2 testing capacity and performance.

van Genuchten, Rien, collaborating professor, Department of Nuclear Engineering, Laboratory of Simulation and Methods in Engineering, Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, UFRJ, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. For contributions to experimental analysis and modeling of flow and transport in saturated and unsaturated soil.

Vickery, Peter J., consultant, Peter J. Vickery Consulting PLLC, Raleigh, N.C. For establishing hurricane risk in national standards, and modeling hurricane losses.

Weiner, Steven D., chief engineer (retired), Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Orange, Conn. For development and fielding of advanced high-speed VTOL aircraft.

Willoughby, Scott, vice president and Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems Program Manager, James Webb Space Telescope Program, Northrop Grumman Corp., Redondo Beach, Calif. For engineering leadership enabling the deployment of the James Webb Space Telescope.

Wing, Jeannette M., executive vice president for research, Columbia University, New York City. For formulation and advocacy of computational thinking, and for contributions to formal methods and trustworthy computing.

Winters, Jack Harriman, fellow and principal member, Advanced Radar Architecture, Lockheed Martin Corp., Middletown, N.J. For communications and signal processing techniques for multi-antenna wireless networks.

Worledge, Daniel Christopher, distinguished research scientist and senior manager, Magnetic Random Access Memory, IBM, San Jose, Calif. For development of magnetic random-access memory materials, devices, and technologies.

Wright, Stephen J., George B. Dantzig Professor of Computer Sciences, Computer Sciences, University of Wisconsin, Madison. For theory and design of optimization algorithms and their application in signal processing and machine learning.

Wu, Tien Y., chief executive officer, Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc., Kaohsiung, Taiwan. For sustainable electronics manufacturing and advancements in the high-volume production of semiconductor packaging.

Xia, Z. Cedric, distinguished engineer and director, Hardware Engineering, Apple Inc., Cupertino, Calif. For advanced forming technologies in automotive and electronic products.

Ylitalo, Caroline Melkonian, division scientist, Personal Safety Division, 3M Co., Maplewood, Minn. For development of personal safety products, including for N95 respirators used during the pandemic.

Zebker, Howard Allan, professor of electrical engineering and of geophysics, Electrical Engineering, Stanford University, Stanford, Calif. For developing radar interferometry for space-born sensors that measure meter-scale topography and millimeter-scale surface deformation.

New International Members:

Amabili, Marco, professor, School of Engineering, Westlake University, Hangzhou, China. For dynamic analyses and fluid-structure interaction studies of composite plates and shells.

Bancel, Stephane, chief executive officer, Moderna Inc., Cambridge, Mass. For development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Bornard, Pierre, senior consultant, Counsel in Energy, BSDE Associates, Saint-Cyr-Sur-Mer, France. For control and protection technologies and structuring of electricity markets.

Choi, Wonyong, director and distinguished professor, Institute for Environmental and Climate Technology, Korea Institute of Energy Technology, Naju, South Korea. For solar-based photoelectrocatalysis for water and air treatment.

Constantinides, Anthony George, emeritus professor, Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Imperial College London, London, United Kingdom. For advancing digital signal processing and its applications.

De La Llera, Juan Carlos, professor, Structural and Geotechnical Engineering, Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, Santiago, Chile. For contributions to seismic isolation and energy dissipation for improved earthquake performance and safety.

Destouni, Georgia, professor, Physical Geography, Stockholm University, Stockholm, Sweden. For understanding anthropogenic and climate-driven shifts in Earth's freshwaters and for sustained community service.

Guadagnini, Alberto, professor of hydraulic and water engineering and vice rector for research, Politecnico di Milano, Milan, Italy. For advances in stochastic hydrogeology and contaminant transport in subsurface aquifers leading to improved water supply and quality.

Huang, Yidong, professor, Electronic Engineering, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China. For photonic sources and imagers and their translation to industry.

Hyeon, Taeghwan, distinguished professor, School of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Seoul National University, Seoul, South Korea. For scalable synthesis of precisely controlled nanoparticles and design of inorganic nano-biomaterials.

Kippenberg, Tobias J., professor, Laboratory of Photonics and Quantum Measurements, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland. For development and commercialization of chip-scale optical frequency combs.

Lewis, Alison Emslie, dean, Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment, University of Cape Town, Cape Town, South Africa. For contributions to crystallization processes for saline water treatment and extraction metallurgy, and leadership in engineering education.

Lin, Qinghuang, director, Lam Research Corp., Freemont, Calif. For electronic materials for the manufacturing of integrated circuit products.

Monro, Tanya, chief defence scientist, Defence Science and Technology Group, Australian Department of Defence, Canberra, Australia. For contributions to optics engineering and advancing Australian national security.

Nolasco, Daniel A., founding partner and president, Nolasco & Associates, Buenos Aires, Argentina. For advancing wastewater treatment technologies and adapting treatment processes for climate change.

Pantelides, Constantinos, managing director, Process Systems Enterprise Ltd., London, United Kingdom. For process modeling and optimization, and for pioneering modeling software.

Pradeep, Thalappil, Deepak Parekh Institute Chair Professor and professor of chemistry, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, Chennai, India. For contributions to cluster chemistry and the discovery and implementation of affordable drinking water solutions.

Rogers, Yvonne, chair of interaction design, Computer Science, University College London, London, United Kingdom. For advancing human-centric computing through technical innovations and worldwide education.

Rossi, Derrick J., president and CEO, Convelo Therapeutics Inc., Cleveland. For discoveries in stem cell biology and launching companies to translate them into health benefits.

Silva, Vera, chief strategy and technology officer, Grid Solutions, General Electric Co., Paris, France. For grid integration of renewable energy.

Su, Yu-Pen, consultant, Missile and Rocket Systems Research Division, National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, Pingtung, Taiwan. For development of aerospace propulsion and vehicle technologies for missiles and rockets.