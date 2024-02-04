Osmose Utilities Services, Inc., a provider of critical inspection, maintenance and restoration services for electric utility and telecommunications infrastructure in the U.S., recently announced that it has acquired the principal assets of McLean Engineering Company. McLean Engineering, based in Moultrie, GA, is a nationally recognized engineering firm with over 85 years of experience serving as consultants to electric utilities on transmission and distribution (T&D) design, pole attachments and other issues related to the joint use of utility structures. The acquisition serves to supplement Osmose’s structural engineering with T&D electrical engineering capabilities. The combination of these industry leaders significantly expands the provision of end-to-end joint use turnkey consulting and management services to electric utilities and telecommunications providers and adds depth to Osmose’s technical engineering services.

As the demand for electric energy and broadband continues to grow, managing joint use, pole attachment and make-ready issues has become crucial to maintain infrastructure integrity, comply with regulations, reduce costs, protect the environment, and ensure the reliable delivery of services. “Osmose’s acquisition of McLean Engineering positions us to better support customer efforts, providing a full suite of electrical engineering, pole attachment support and joint use services,” said Mike Adams, CEO of Osmose Utilities Services, Inc.

McLean Engineering was founded in 1936 to support the growth of co-op utilities in the Southeastern U.S. Since then, the firm has developed a national footprint and a reputation for engineering excellence serving a broad range of electric utilities. “McLean Engineering has grown over 97% in the past three years, demonstrating the substantial need for our services. It also confirmed the need to scale up to better serve our customers. A combination with Osmose made great sense for all involved,” said Sean Knowles, CEO of McLean Engineering. “We have partnered with Osmose on projects in the past. They have a long history in our industry – like ours – as trustworthy leaders, and we’re excited to blend our great track record and talent with theirs to better serve the utility industry.” Sean Knowles, CEO, and Todd Taylor, COO, will continue to lead the business unit within Osmose.

As infrastructure ages, the climate shifts, and demand for energy and communication services grows, joint pole use issues and electrical design needs will continue to multiply. Together, Osmose and McLean Engineering offer joint use capabilities and technical expertise which utilities depend on to efficiently and safely adapt networks for the future.