For more than two decades, Bison® (formerly AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions) has designed and manufactured Nautilair® combustion blowers, which have empowered engineers to build high-quality, power-dense systems ranging from commercial and residential boilers to hot water heaters, furnaces, ovens, kilns, and more.
Nautilair has a unique combination of features:
- Power density enables the highest output from the smallest blower size.
- The product’s sealed fan housing enables combustion gas and air to mix inside the blower and mount directly to a burner.
- The air and gas mixture is also optimized by the fan design to provide high efficiency combustion and lower emissions for nitrous oxide and carbon monoxide.
- The brushless design offers variable speed profiles, with multiple speed signals and a long life that lasts up to 25,000 hours.
The Nautilair Combustion Blowers line is designed to be more powerful, featuring:
- Various size blowers - 7.6-inch, 8.9-inch, 12.3-inch, and 14-inch
- Several voltage inputs - 12 and 24 VDC, 120 VAC, 240 VAC, and 280-575 VAC
- Air power levels - From 100 kilowatts and 340 BTUs per hour up to 1,758 kilowatts and 6 million BTUs per hour
Engineers are always discovering new applications for these blowers including radon mitigation, cooling, fume evacuation, air cushion machines, medical beds, food production and much more.