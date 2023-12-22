For more than two decades, Bison® (formerly AMETEK Dynamic Fluid Solutions) has designed and manufactured Nautilair® combustion blowers, which have empowered engineers to build high-quality, power-dense systems ranging from commercial and residential boilers to hot water heaters, furnaces, ovens, kilns, and more.

Nautilair has a unique combination of features:

Power density enables the highest output from the smallest blower size.

The product’s sealed fan housing enables combustion gas and air to mix inside the blower and mount directly to a burner.

The air and gas mixture is also optimized by the fan design to provide high efficiency combustion and lower emissions for nitrous oxide and carbon monoxide.

The brushless design offers variable speed profiles, with multiple speed signals and a long life that lasts up to 25,000 hours.

The Nautilair Combustion Blowers line is designed to be more powerful, featuring:

Various size blowers - 7.6-inch, 8.9-inch, 12.3-inch, and 14-inch

Several voltage inputs - 12 and 24 VDC, 120 VAC, 240 VAC, and 280-575 VAC

Air power levels - From 100 kilowatts and 340 BTUs per hour up to 1,758 kilowatts and 6 million BTUs per hour

Engineers are always discovering new applications for these blowers including radon mitigation, cooling, fume evacuation, air cushion machines, medical beds, food production and much more.