Caterpillar Inc. announced the launch of Cat® Energy Storage Systems (ESS), a new suite of commercially available battery technologies that help enhance power reliability and quality, improve flexibility in power system design, support the integration of renewable energy sources, and potentially reduce overall energy costs.

Now available with purchase and rental options from Cat dealers in select regions worldwide, Cat ESS offerings include Cat Power Grid Stabilization (PGS) and Cat Energy Time Shift (ETS) modules with optional Energy Capacity Expansion (ECE) modules. The systems feature flexible, scalable and modular designs for a wide range of electric power distributed energy system applications, offering capabilities including generator set transient assist, grid integration and support, shifting of energy from time of generation to time of use, power stabilization, power factor correction, and renewable energy integration.

The standard 20-foot modules include lithium-ion batteries, the Cat Bi-Directional Inverter and an isolation transformer to enable simplified transport, set-up, integration and maintenance. A heavy-duty, self-contained mobile option ideal for both stationary and rental applications utilize a shock-isolated battery superstructure, air-ride trailer and onboard microgrid controller to facilitate quicker deployment.

The flexibility of Cat ESS modules make them ideal for a broad spectrum of applications, including off-grid mining and oil and gas production facilities, industrial and commercial operations, independent power producers (IPPs) and small utilities, data centers, small municipalities and university campuses.

“Through these new modules, customers can rapidly leverage our grid stabilization and energy time-shifting technologies to support site loads with the scalability they need, said Jason Kaiser, vice president for Caterpillar’s Electric Power division. This applies especially to applications incorporating generator sets or renewable energy sources.”

Innovative, Flexible Cat® Energy Storage Systems (ESS)

Cat ESS modules offer comprehensive, rapidly deployable energy storage capabilities through integrated systems, including battery energy storage, inverters, isolation transformers, fire suppression system and supporting equipment factory-built in weather-resistant containers. They use advanced lithium-ion batteries with high energy density, discharge/recharge efficiency and cycle life to compensate for fluctuations in output from renewable energy sources and to help stabilize transient sources and loads, both on-site and on the utility grid.

Cat ESS modules protect against many typical power problems, including power failures, voltage sags/surges, and under/over frequency conditions. When used with generator sets, they provide the reserve power capacity to decrease the transient voltage and frequency dips resulting from the application of large loads. They are particularly well-suited to maximize the performance of high-efficiency lean-burn natural-gas generator sets operating in island mode and applications where power quality is critical.

For example, the Cat PGS module can supply reserve power to permit the shutdown of one or more generator sets, reducing fuel and maintenance costs. Furthermore, the PGS system can enable all generator sets to be switched off in island mode applications by providing instantaneous bursts of power when renewable energy sources temporarily wane. The fast response capability of the Cat ESS can enable the higher utilization of renewable sources by limiting the need to oversize for production fluctuations and providing a way to store energy during periods of low demand.

Each Cat PGS module is rated from 840 to 1260 kW and provides from 448 to 672 kWh of capacity. Multiple Cat PGS modules may be used in parallel to increase total output beyond 100 MW.

Rated from 570 to 1000 kW, Cat ETS modules can be combined with energy capacity expansion (ECE) modules to achieve 1500 to 9100 kWh of energy time-shift capacity. ETS modules can be charged from any source, including renewables, generator sets or the grid, and they can discharge to any load or the grid. ETS modules can perform all the functions of PGS modules while also enabling the use of excess renewable energy, facilitating peak shaving and providing grid support. Cat ETS modules can be operated parallel with PGS modules or generator sets to increase power output or run-time capacity.

Cat energy storage systems are best utilized with the Cat Microgrid Master Controller (MMC). This unit optimizes the operation of the entire microgrid by keeping loads continuously energized with high-quality power at the lowest cost by managing the flow of power from every source in the system. The Cat MMC is designed to increase renewable penetration by effectively dispatching the appropriate mix of energy sources during real-time operation.

Any Cat ESS module can be equipped with Cat Connect Remote Asset Monitoring (RAM), an advanced data collection, visualization reporting and alert solution. Through an easy-to-use web interface or the Cat RAM mobile app, this technology helps track and manage the operation of the system in real time, confirm desired cost savings, flag potential problems, perform remote troubleshooting, offer long-term archives of site performance history, and identify opportunities for further operational or system enhancement.

Depending on the subscription level selected, Cat Connect RAM can monitor and analyze between 13 and 200 key performance indicators at one-second intervals, and it can be configured to use a satellite, cellular, or local network connection to deliver intelligence to key customer contacts and Cat dealer technicians.

For North American applications, Caterpillar offers Energy as a Service (EaaS) using technologies that automatically dispatch customers’ on-site assets to generate and store energy at the optimum times for maximum cost savings. With the ability to monitor and manage distributed energy resources, EaaS capabilities empower customers to participate in energy market programs for additional asset monetization.