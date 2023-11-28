The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today announced the creation of an international F-gas Lifecycle Program across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The program aims to advance safe, global recovery, reclaim, and reuse of fluorinated gases (F-gases) across its low global warming potential (GWP) Opteon™ products, Freon™ refrigerants, and FM-200™ portfolios.

This program, which began as region and country-specific initiatives, will now include global oversight to drive additional adoption, partnerships, and reclamation. As part of the program, Chemours will complete a global review to identify opportunities for expansion and increased collaboration. This announcement reinforces Chemours’ commitment to supporting a global circular economy and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, as outlined in its recent Chemours Sustainability Report. It also advances the net zero objectives of Chemours, broader industry, and global legislative bodies through overall emission reduction.

Chemours’ international F-gas Lifecycle Program includes agreements across the:

Americas Canada The United States

Asia Pacific Japan

Europe All 27 countries in the European Union United Kingdom



“At Chemours, we are dedicated to harnessing the power of our chemistry to create a more sustainable and circular future,” said Joe Martinko President of Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS) at Chemours. “We have committed to, and are advancing, significant emission reduction within our gates. Now, we’re expanding our focus to emission reduction throughout the product lifecycle. F-gases—unlike so-called “natural” alternatives—can be recovered, reclaimed, and reused across multiple applications, maximizing resource efficiency, minimizing waste, and lowering emissions. This international F-gas Lifecycle Program will help advance circularity and sustainability around the world, ultimately supporting global climate targets and minimizing impact on our shared planet.”

The company continues to invest in and expand reclaim channels, including in the US and the recent extension of its EU and UK program to reclaim low GWP refrigerants.

In addition to offering the potential for circularity, Chemours’ portfolio of F-gas technologies also play an important role in the decarbonization of multiple industries and delivers significant socioeconomic value through innovation, reliability, safety, and efficiency.

If you are interested in learning more about this program or Chemours’ commitment to circularity, contact Circularity@chemours.com or visit TheWorldNeedsF-gases.com or Opteon.com.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.



