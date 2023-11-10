In Brazil, a three-way partnership between Volvo Penta, Brasil Geradores (BRG), and Binatural epitomizes collaboration. Binatural's biodiesel facility operates with three Volvo Penta-powered BRG gensets. This local trial-adoption of biodiesel blends is aimed at optimizing costs and channeling excess energy back to the local community, while gathering knowledge of how the genset segment can bridge energy gaps sustainably.

Power when and where it’s needed

As a long-time Volvo Penta customer, having served the Brazilian market for over 20 years, BRG Brasil Geradores has accumulated vast experience in developing reliable solutions that maintain a customer’s access to electricity at times of peak consumption or supply disruption.

“A production plant on the scale of Binatural’s must not come to an unplanned stop at any time, which means the equipment must be extremely reliable,” explains Silvio de Oliveira, CEO of BRG Brasil Geradores. “The engines were trial tested for 2000 hours of continuous operation, blending in the biodiesel manufactured onsite by Binatural, and under our supervision, automation, and control technologies. Together, our efforts and knowledge are helping to redefine the future of sustainable biofuel use.”

A tireless commitment to renewable fuels

Founded in 2006, Binatural is a major Brazilian industrial group specializing in biodiesel, with a commitment to providing a renewable and clean product that positively impacts society and nature. “The constant search for renewable energy sources and changing Brazil’s energy matrix are very important,” says André Lavor, CEO of Binatural. “Moving our industry with the product we manufacture reinforces our engagement with the planet.”

The acquisition of three BRG Slim 625 kVA powered by Volvo Penta's TAD-1641GE engines is a testament to Binatural's dedication to reliable and robust machinery. These engines, the backbone of the operation, have undergone rigorous testing, emerging as stalwart workhorses capable of continuous, efficient operation.

A full-fueling purpose

Binatural's manufacturing prowess yields an annual capacity of 600 million liters of biodiesel, contributing significantly to Brazil's total production capacity of 6.7 billion liters. In Simões Filho, advanced and efficient production processes ensure an impressive 97.5% utilization rate of raw materials.

The plant proudly carries prestigious certifications, including the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), and the Social Biofuel seal, underscoring its commitment to sustainable and ethical business practices.“Our biodiesel carries the social biofuel seal, ensuring that part of the raw material we use comes from family farming,” elaborates André. “This supports job and income generation for thousands of rural producers.”

Birds of a feather partner together

In light of the Volvo Group’s well-known net zero ambitions, the project was not just a partnership that Volvo Penta was eager to become involved with, but one that is likely to have implications for its future developments.

“We want to use all the experience we gained from these trials to develop new projects with the aim of reducing emissions,” says Felipe Lopes, Industrial Sales Director, Volvo Penta Brazil. “Renewable sources of energy are an important component in our road to net-zero.”

“In our industry, we must have equipment with high-quality standards that guarantees our availability to customers and partners with whom we have a solid relationship of trust,” concludes André. “BRG’s Volvo Penta-powered generators are now part of this large bold structure, which is unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Now we have at home three generators powered in part by biodiesel that we produce – and we are very happy!”