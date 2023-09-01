Organizations are facing increasing pressures to decarbonize – regulations, investors, and customers are all pushing companies to prove that they are taking action to fight the climate crisis. Buildings account for 37% of global carbon emissions, so net-zero buildings are a hot topic for businesses.

Net-zero buildings also make good business sense. All-digital, all-electric Buildings of the Future increase energy efficiency, reduce operating expenses and improve an organization’s brand. The technology and services to support this journey to net-zero are available now. This guide outlines an actionable 3-step process to execute a net-zero building strategy.

The science is clear. So is the business case for net-zero buildings. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns we must limit human-caused global warming to 1.5 °C or risk catastrophic planetary impacts. The impacts being felt today will increase dramatically without immediate and substantial greenhouse gas emissions reductions. Climate change is now a top concern among government leaders and major corporations. Corporate strategies are evolving, driven by regulations and a growing understanding that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues impact financial performance and corporate value.

~140 countries have proposed or committed to net-zero 2050 goals.

80% of the top 100 companies per country now publicly report on their sustainability.

63% of the 2022 Global Fortune 500 companies committed to delivering a significant climate milestone by 2050, a 12% increase in one year.

Buildings account for 37% of global carbon emissions, so adopting a net-zero building strategy is essential when striving to combat the climate crisis and be responsible corporate citizens.

The International Monetary Fund says, “Firms that align their business models with the transition to a net-zero world will reap handsome rewards. Those that fail to adapt will cease to exist.”

In this climate crisis, organizations are not only threatened by environmental risks (e.g., property damage caused by wildfires and flooding) but also organizational impacts with threats to brand reputations, business models, and, ultimately, bottom lines.

Adding increased financial urgency, the global energy crisis is causing massive gas shortages and energy price increases in Europe and beyond.

In this context, developing and executing a comprehensive net-zero buildings strategy is an efficient way to:

Increase energy efficiency.

Cut operating expenses (OpEx).

Generate new revenue streams.

Satisfy investors and other key stakeholders.

Stimulate organizational growth.

Grow industry influence, reputation, and brand.

Hire and retain top talent.

Boost building valuation.

The technology and services to support this transformation are available today and this guide will walk you through the process.

Schneider Electric™ is a leading expert in sustainability and decarbonization solutions. We’re also a clean energy leader in microgrid systems and consulting on renewable energy purchasing. 40% of the Fortune 500 companies trust Schneider Electric to provide cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions, and services.

This three-step guide presents our proven, holistic strategy for decarbonizing buildings. Whatever types of buildings you own or operate, this guide will help you define, deploy, and sustain your decarbonization journey. Download now!