If you don’t already recognize the screenshots showing rows of yellow, green, and gray boxes, then you’re about too — Engineered Systems launched “Word Play.”

This captivating, HVAC-themed, word-guessing game gives players a limited number of attempts to decode a hidden word.

Input words and receive color-coded feedback. A gray letter indicates the letter is not in the solution at all, yellow signifies the letter is in the word but not in the correct position, and green indicates that the participant guessed the correct letter in the correct place.

The word of the week will be related to the HVAC industry and — once solved — will link to one of our most relevant features on the topic.

Play it today!