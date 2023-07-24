Owner Team: University president, facility manager, and climate transition consultant

Project Delivery Team: Integrated project delivery (IPD) project manager, HVAC consultant engineer, and electrical consultant engineer

HVAC Project Team: HVAC consultant engineer project manager, electrical consultant engineer project manager, subcontractor automatic temperature control (ATC) technician, third-party commissioning consultant (CxC), and testing, adjusting and balancing (TAB) technician

HVAC Applications-2023 ASHRAE Handbook : Education Facilities, Chapter 8

Systems & Equipment 2020 ASHRAE Handbook: HVAC System Analysis and Selection, Chapter 1

References: U.S. Department of Energy Industrial Decarbonization Roadmap

Other References: “Codes & Standards” (back of each ASHRAE Handbook for additional reference), ASHRAE Standard 55 (RE: Thermal Environmental Conditions for Human Occupancy), ASHRAE Standard 62.1 (RE: IAQ), and ASHRAE Standard 202 (RE: Commissioning Process for Buildings & Systems), and Seven Ways of Decarbonizing the Way We Use Heat.

DESIGN INTENT DOCUMENT (DID)

HVAC Design Intent:

The HVAC system selection and design intent is based on the processes outlined in ASHRAE Handbook 2020 chapter 1 HVAC System Analysis and Selection and include the following:

Owner project requirements (OPR): building program goals and additional goals



Incorporate the university’s deferred maintenance 10-year plan with the university’s new decarbonization and electrification master plan



Introduction of two solar panel fields, one wind farm, and a 50-megawatt battery storage facility



Expand the university’s building automation system (BAS) to include new system automatic controls to monitor utility electrical and fossil fuel consumption to benchmark data in the transition process to manage the utility costs, decarbonization, and electrification process monthly



Populating new equipment data into the existing computerized maintenance management software (CMMS) System to replace deferred maintenance equipment and systems

Program and Project Goals:

Budget Goals: Life cycle cost and electrical operating cost and electrical demand



Timeline Goals: Phased in decarbonization and electrification each year, spanning 10 years



Management Goals: Measure decarbonization through software and phase out deferred maintenance equipment powered by fossil fuel sources



Replacement existing HVAC systems with ground source heat pumps, waste heat recovery systems, etc.

Utility Availabilities: Electricity, BAS system, the fuel oil systems, and a natural gas distribution system

Existing Conditions:

Decentralized HVAC systems and fossil fuel support systems



Decentralized plumbing systems and associated fossil fuel support systems

BASIS OF DESIGN (BofD) DOCUMENT

The HVAC design criteria shall be in sync with the project delivery method and owner’s project requirements noted above

The HVAC design criteria, as well as the campus-wide systems design criteria and associated processes, e.g., shall be transitions to electrical systems in the next 10 years, phasing out fossil fuel generated systems campus-wide in sync with the project delivery method and owner’s project requirements noted above

Become electrically self-sufficient through the introduction of solar panels, windmills, and battery storage

The design criteria shall be based on ASHRAE 90.1 and state energy code compliance

The new automatic controls shall interface decarbonization and electrification software and DOE software tools with the existing BAS system

The existing central fossil fuel plant shall be phased out

With each new replaced mechanical systems, replacing fossil fuel powered systems shall include IPD Conceptual/Schematic Phase General Climate transition consultant and consulting engineers shall provide system flow diagrams with these three documents (OPR, DID, and BOD), along with sequences of phasing, operation, and maintenance

The existing university 10-year building program master plan shall be updated to incorporate the 10-Year Plan to phase out fossil fuel generated systems

The existing deferred maintenance master plan shall be updated with the removal of specific mechanical and electrical equipment and systems and replaced with new mechanical and electrical equipment systems

Click here to see this month’s quiz.

Click here to see the answers to this month’s quiz.



