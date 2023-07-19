ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales announced the appointment of Aaron White as applied sales engineer. With over 15 years of experience in the Commercial HVAC sector, White has held key positions throughout the industry on both equipment sales representative and mechanical contractors in the Puget Sound Area.

"As a seasoned sales engineer with deep expertise in the applied and commercial HVAC industry, he will be instrumental in driving our growth," said Keith Glasch, president and principal at ACI.

White will work alongside Ertan Serince, vice president of applied product sales.

"I am excited to join ACI in achieving their goals here in the Pacific Northwest. I look forward to collaborating with our customers and helping them find the optimal solutions for their projects,” White said. "I am excited to represent ACI's extensive product portfolio and help create custom solutions for our customers across the commercial, industrial, and applied markets.”