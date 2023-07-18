Bell & Gossett’s Ecocirc 20-18 circulator pump provides flexibility and energy-efficienct performance across a wide range of pumps and sizes. With seven different product settings, including purge, SP and delta T, the ecocirc 20-18 is a solution for most residential systems and potable water systems.

With an integrated drive and ECM motor, the pump operating speed can be varied to meet the system operating requirements. Available in stainless steel or cast-iron construction, the Ecocirc 20-18 fulfills most heating, cooling and potable water applications. The pump features flange-to-flange connection design for installation into most systems, including retrofit applications.