Ruskin announced Jay Ramkumar will serve as its new executive director for national sales. In his role, Ramkumar will lead in building and maintaining relationships with Ruskin customers.

Ramkumar previously served as director of louvers and architectural solutions and product application and sales support for Ruskin. He brings nearly 19 years of experience in the application and design of HVAC systems to his new role.

During his time as director of product application and sales support, Ramkumar introduced new products to the market and supported his Ruskin sales team with pricing, applications and software innovation. Ramkumar has overseen product development, application engineering and sales of the louver production offering.

“Jay’s customer focus and experience across multiple sales channels makes him a smart choice for leading the Ruskin brand,” said Tim Vogel, senior director of sales and service at Ruskin.

Before joining Ruskin, Ramkumar served in a variety of leadership and engineering roles, including director of louvers and architectural solutions, product manager, senior applications engineer, vertical marketing manager, and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineer involved in health care, education and other construction projects.

Ramkumar holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Stony Brook University and a master’s degree in civil engineering from Iowa State University.