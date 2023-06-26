Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS) introduced the Hybrid VRF, a two-pipe VRF zoning system designed to use water instead of refrigerant in indoor spaces.

The Hybrid VRF system exchanges heat between refrigerant and water using Mitsubishi Electric’s hybrid branch circuit controller (HBC). The HBC enables Hybrid VRF to provide heat recovery for simultaneous heating and cooling while keeping indoor piping refrigerant-free and reducing the system’s overall refrigerant charge. Hybrid VRF is compatible with City Multi N-Generation outdoor units and L-Generation water-source units facilitating a uniform installation approach.

“As building owners, engineers and architects consider new refrigerant regulations and design challenges attributed to ASHRAE 15, Hybrid VRF is a possible all-electric zoned comfort solution,” said James DeBerry, manager of commercial marketing for METUS. “The technology uses water for heat transfer at indoor units and provides simultaneous heating and cooling. We believe that Hybrid VRF is scalable and suitable for many building applications even in low ambient conditions.”

Hybrid VRF can be tailored to fit various applications with specific zoning requirements, such as hotels, offices, hospitals, multi-family, schools, dorms and senior living facilities. Each designated indoor unit can be individually controlled by local remote controllers to provide better overall occupant comfort for individual settings.