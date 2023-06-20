Fellowes announced the launch of its latest networked air quality system — Array. The system gives building managers greater visibility and control over the quality of their indoor air and works with Fellowes' new cloud-based software, Viewpoint, to provide complete, real-time air quality data anywhere, on any device.

Fellowes developed Array to combine the benefits of stand-alone purifiers, HVAC and monitoring systems to detect and improve indoor air quality. Array is equipped with hospital-grade H13 True HEPA filtration. The system features an integrated suite of IAQ sensors to monitor a space, including particulates (PM10, PM2.5), occupancy, temperature, pressure, humidity (RH), carbon dioxide (CO2) and tVOCs.

Fellowes' EnviroSmart+ Technology senses real-time conditions and responds to make sure clean air is always available. With the Fellowes Array Viewpoint dashboard, building managers can remotely monitor Array's performance to gain comprehensive visibility into their building's air quality. Within the cloud-based software, users can schedule maintenance tasks, measure and track air quality and adjust units in real-time.

The Array system can be scaled to fit any space, with all products connected on an LTE network.