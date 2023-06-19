The Engineers Joint Contract Documents Committee (EJCDC) has named Zach Jones as its new general counsel.

EJCDC is a coalition of stakeholders in the project delivery process that develop and endorse quality contract documents and encourage their use through education and promotion.

Jones is the managing member at Jones Law PLLC in Fayetteville, Tennessee. A U.S. Army veteran, he is a graduate of Trevecca Nazarene University and University of Memphis’ Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

“EJCDC’s work is vital to the engineering industry, and I’m glad to join the team creating industry-leading contracts that better represent everyone involved in the project delivery process,” Jones said.

EJCDC is a joint project of three engineering trade associations: American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and National Society of Professional Engineers (NSPE).

The committee publishes template contracts in engineering, construction, design/build, and procurement. These documents conform to recognized organizational format and have been tested over decades of use and interpreted in courts of various jurisdictions.