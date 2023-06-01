Johnson Controls introduced its new Frick freezer penthouse evaporator-retrofit (FPHE-R) model that includes updates designed to improve ease of installation and service for contractors while maintaining product efficiency.



“Our line of freezer evaporator units has been proven in the field for the past four decades, and we’ve heard our contractors’ input and advanced this product line to meet today’s industrial refrigeration challenges,” said Chris Paraskevakos, vice president of product management at Johnson Controls. “These new updates to the unit’s reliability and serviceability help provide a cost-effective solution for building owners. The product line will further expand in the next year.”



The new FPHE-R unit weighs less than its predecessor thanks to a lowered height, making it more cost-effective to purchase while allowing for easier shipment. A rerouting of the low-voltage junction box brings electrical access to the exterior of the unit, eliminating the need for electrical penetrations by the contractor. Larger service doors provide easier access for maintenance and service.



Additionally, a new exterior finish improves the aesthetics of these rooftop units and reduces adhesion of dust and dirt. An added single-layer rubber roof membrane creates a weatherproof seal between outside environmental conditions and roof seams, helping to prevent air and water infiltration that could cause ice build-up and other issues in the unit.



By maintaining the same footprint and duct openings as the Frick RTF, the FPHE-R can be installed as a drop-in replacement for previous RTF units without the need for new roof openings or curbs, making these ideal for retrofit applications.



The FPHE-R model is designed to sit on roof curbs open to cold rooms below. Building owners can choose from a variety of convenient options that come with this freezer evaporator, including factory-mounted and wired fan motor starters, removable cooling coil access panel in the enclosure, and more configurations. End users can log on to the Frick Coolware platform to select the appropriate industrial refrigeration product for their application, including food and beverage, and cold storage facilities.