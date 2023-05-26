Associated Builders and Contractors announced that Greg Sizemore has been appointed by the U.S. Department of Labor to a third term as a representative for U.S. construction employers on the Occupational Health and Safety Administration’s Advisory Committee on Construction Safety and Health. Sizemore is ABC’s vice president of health, safety, environment and workforce development,

As one of 15 individuals selected, Sizemore will serve a two-year term on ACCSH. The committee was established in 1987 to advise the OSHA assistant secretary on standards for health and safety in construction and policy matters under the Contract Work Hours and Safety Standards Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.

“It is an absolute honor to continue to serve the construction industry in this capacity,” Sizemore said. “By assessing and advancing health and safety conditions in the construction industry, I can help ensure employers are sending their employees home in the same—or better—condition than when they arrive on the jobsite.

“This important work takes leadership, dedication and partnership from all facets of our industry. I’m looking forward to working with OSHA and the committee members to help continue to raise the bar for health and safety in construction.”

Sizemore is responsible for ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, a benchmarking improvement tool that increases safety performance among participants by reducing recordable incidents.

He also leads ABC’s Total Human Health Initiative, designed to help members assess and support workers’ mental health and prevent suicide and addiction. Sizemore is the 2023 chair of the Construction Industry Alliance for Suicide Prevention, a 501(c)(3) dedicated to creating a zero-suicide industry.