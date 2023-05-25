Design firm Ware Malcomb announced that Francisco Perez-Azua has been named director of interior architecture and design in the Miami office. In the role, Perez-Azua is responsible for leadership and continued growth of the interiors studio in the region.

“Francisco is proven industry leader and has established strong relationships with key partners across the design and construction industries,” said Rei Gomez, regional director for Ware Malcomb’s Miami office. “We look forward to his contributions to the success and continued growth of our team.”

Perez-Azua brings more than 30 years of leadership experience to the role. As principal of his own architectural firm in South Florida, he led business development, due diligence and design efforts for commercial and multifamily projects. One of his most recent roles, as project director at IWG PLC, included managing the design and construction of corporate workspace projects across the Americas.

Perez-Azua is a licensed architect and real estate broker in Florida. He earned his master of architecture degree from the University of Florida, and another master’s degree in international real estate from Florida International University’s College of Business. He is an active member of the Urban Land Institute industry organization.

Ware Malcomb opened its Miami office in 2015. The firm has worked with clients for more than 15 years on over 570 across the state of Florida.