Nationwide Boiler Inc., a supplier of temporary rental boilers and related equipment, recently announced the appointment of three new territory partners. These companies will join Nationwide Boiler’s existing sales network.

Each of the new corporate representatives — Boilersource, KEI Steam Solutions and Lathrop Trotter — are well-established with extensive experience and background in the boiler industry. These new partner agreements have been formalized to support Nationwide Boiler’s efforts in supplying temporary boiler equipment and stock boiler solutions with a high level of customer service to boiler end-users.

Boilersource is a manufacturer’s representative and single-source sales and solutions focused organization with headquarters in Arlington Heights, Illinois. The partner agreement with Boilersource includes the territories of Northern Illinois as well as Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana.

KEI Steam Solutions has headquarters in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and remote offices in Wisconsin Rapids, Milwaukee, Minneapolis and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The partner agreement with KEI Steam Solutions includes the territories of Southern, Central and Eastern Wisconsin, as well as the upper peninsula of Michigan.

With headquarters in Cincinnati and over 100 years’ experience in the industry, Lathrop Trotter, a division of Koch Applied Solutions, is a provider of industrial boilers, burner systems, and accessories. The partner agreement with Lathrop Trotter includes the territories of Kentucky, Southern Indiana, and Southern Illinois.

Nationwide Boiler Inc. has provided temporary and permanent boiler systems to customers worldwide since 1967. With a rental fleet of more than 100 boiler systems, the company also maintains an extensive new and used, firetube and watertube stock boiler program to support end-users with immediate boiler requirements.