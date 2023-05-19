Carrier announced the release of its latest I-Vu Pro v8.5 software for the i-Vu building automation system. The digital lifecycle solution delivers an operator information report for added security, a staged download process for more efficient controller updates and message queueing telemetry transport (MQTT) integration.

“Our latest I-Vu Pro software demonstrates our ongoing commitment to system security, open industry standards and customer service,” said Mark Jones, business manager for commercial HVAC controls at Carrier. “With these latest enhancements, customers can be confident that we are helping to future-proof their I-Vu systems with robust security, Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and leading serviceability features.”

The operator information report provides facilities staff with visibility into who is using the system. The report includes information on operator configuration and security policy compliance.

At a glance, facilities staff can see which users are active. Based on report details, they can remove inactive users, modify user access rights and change user privileges to help keep the system secure.

The I-Vu Pro v8.5 software includes a staged download process for upgrading controller firmware, improving serviceability for customers. While traditional downloads disrupt HVAC equipment operation throughout the entire download, the new staged process splits the download into discrete steps, which helps reduce downtime of connected HVAC equipment.

The optional MQTT connector add-on enables system data to be published to an MQTT broker, a standard component in cloud environments and IoT. Using the MQTT protocol, the add-on streams data from the system and automatically formats it to the Sparkplug B specification. The data is enriched with deep context, including semantic tags, and can be used by other enterprise-level applications to inform business decisions. As an example, an enterprise-level work order system could look at building automation system data from Carrier chillers, rooftop units and air handling units to schedule planned maintenance.