Hercules 113 Gram Scout Boiler Cleaner stops priming and surging to help eliminate pipe hammering. It removes rust, scale, foam, and impurities without draining or flushing the system. Hercules 113 Gram Scout Boiler Cleaner filters down through the boiler water, removing impurities as it sinks to the bottom. As a result, the soft sentiment remains on the bottom, ensuring easy and complete draw-off, leaving the boiler and water completely clean.

The cleaner is non-toxic and odorless, which makes it safe for use on food service, process equipment and other sensitive, critical applications. It also contains trisodium phosphate (TSP), which allows the cleaner to help clean pressure vessels, steam kettles, heat exchangers, steam generators, and tanks. Continued use on a regular basis of Hercules 113 Gram Scout Boiler Cleaner displays improved boiler efficiency and heat transfer.