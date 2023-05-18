Terracon, a national consulting engineering firm comprised of engineers, scientists, architects, facilities experts, and field professionals, announced several personnel changes. The changes create a new growth organization within Terracon focused on client development, marketing, and innovation.

Michael O’Grady, P.E., has been promoted to chief growth officer. O’Grady is responsible for expanding Terracon’s client base, focusing on innovation development, positioning in the marketplace, and driving the client experience.

Jason Kephart has been promoted to chief technology officer. Kephart leads Terracon’s efforts around the development of innovation and digital services including new client delivery technology and communication solutions.

David Harwood, P.E., has been promoted to director of business transformation. Harwood is focused on driving efficiency and implementing solutions for challenges within Terracon’s organization and marketplace.

Vanessa Zambo, CPSM, has been promoted to chief marketing officer. Zambo will continue to oversse the positioning of Terracon through a variety of new and traditional marketing channels, further developing the value of marketing nationwide, and advancing the client experience.

Don Dracon, MBA, recently joined Terracon as senior vice president of client development. Dracon is responsible for developing and executing national client development strategies and ensuring those strategies are linked with local operational goals.

“The organizational and leadership changes we’re making will enable us to grow and transform how we meet changing market dynamics going forward,” said Terracon CEO Gayle Packer. “We’re excited to continue elevating how we partner with our clients throughout the lifecycle of their projects.”